×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Ivanka Trump Flatters Her Feet in Birkenstock Sandals To Celebrate Rosh Hashanah With Her Kids in Miami

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
MEGA437583_010-1
Ivanka Trump: February 2020
Ivanka Trump: April 2020
Ivanka Trump: July 2020
Ivanka Trump: September 2020
View Gallery 14 Images

Ivanka Trump taught her children about giving back this weekend, during the Jewish holiday of Rosh Hashanah.

While in Miami, the former presidential advisor brought her children, Arabella and Joseph, to visit and spend time with elderly people before the holiday, as organized by the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS). For the occasion, she shared an Instagram post wearing a brown ribbed mock-neck crop top and a linen button-up miniskirt with two front pockets. Trump finished her look with a brown leather watch and gold hoop earrings, as well as round brown sunglasses.

“We shared a lot of laughs and heard some great stories as we brought food, flowers, toiletries and homemade dog treats to the homes of seniors who will be alone this Rosh Hashanah holiday,” Trump’s caption read, also thanking an 80-year-old woman named Sonia for sharing advice on kindness with her children. “Wishing everyone a Shana Tova!”

When it came to shoes, Trump slipped on a pair of Birkenstock sandals. Her beige leather set featured curved cork soles and wide front straps, each accented with an adjustable buckle. The flat pair proved easy to move in, as well as a relaxed style that brought Trump’s outfit a casual, warm-weather spin.

Related

Hoka Is the Fastest-Growing Sneaker Brand on StockX -- and Puma and Birkenstock Aren't Far Behind

Tracee Ellis Ross Pops in Red Bikini and Birkenstocks for a Relaxed Summer Statement

Shawn Mendes Hits the Beach in Bright Red Retro Swim Trunks & Birkenstocks in Miami

The former socialite has had both casual and formal shoe moments throughout the summer. Earlier this June, she also wore pointed-toe pumps with leather and clear PVC uppers to the funeral of her mother, Ivana Trump.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 20: (L-R) Ivanka Trump, Theo Kushner, Jared Kushner and Joseph Kushner attend the funeral of Ivana Trump at St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church on July 20, 2022 in New York City. Ivana Trump, the first wife of former president Donald Trump, died at the age of 73 after a fall down the stairs of her Manhattan home. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner attend Ivana Trump’s funeral with sons Joseph Kushner and Theo Kushner on July 20 in New York City.
CREDIT: Getty
Trump’s shoe style typically veers into the versatile route, with a range of single-tone pointed-toe pumps from brands including Manolo Blahnik. Off-duty, she can also be seen in flats, thong and wedge sandals by Gianvito Rossi, Tkees and Aquazzura. Her casual shoes also include sneakers by APL, Mizuno and New BalanceAfter departing Washington, D.C., in January 2021, Trump and her family began residing in Miami. The former footwear, apparel and accessories designer left the nation’s capital after the end of her father President Donald Trump’s term in office.
imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad