Ivanka Trump Rides Horses With Daughter Arabella in Blue Jeans & Chunky Sneakers

Ivanka Trump took a sporty approach to horseback riding this week.

On Wednesday, the former presidential advisor stepped outdoors to ride horses with her daughter Arabella Kushner. As seen on Instagram, Trump wore a shearling-trimmed olive green parka with blue jeans for the occasion. A black sweater and gloves finished her outfit for a winter-ready spin. Kushner also dressed for the occasion in a black down jacket, leggings and leather boots, as well.

When it came to footwear, Trump laced into a set of sporty sneakers. The socialite’s style appeared to include mesh and rubber uppers in ombre hues of black, orange and white, complete with exaggerated rounded soles. The pair was appropriate for the occasion while remaining relaxed and casual.

However, this wasn’t the mother-daughter duo’s only outing together this week. While in Paris together on Sunday, Trump wore a cream sweater, black leather pants and boots to visit the Louvre Museum. Kushner was also darkly dressed, wearing a black hoodie, beanie and pants with lace-up leather boots.

Ivanka Trump and daughter Arabella Kushner visit Paris. CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram/Ivanka Trump