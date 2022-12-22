×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Ivanka Trump Rides Horses With Daughter Arabella in Blue Jeans & Chunky Sneakers

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
IT-2
Ivanka Trump: February 2020
Ivanka Trump: April 2020
Ivanka Trump: July 2020
Ivanka Trump: September 2020
View Gallery 14 Images

Ivanka Trump took a sporty approach to horseback riding this week.

On Wednesday, the former presidential advisor stepped outdoors to ride horses with her daughter Arabella Kushner. As seen on Instagram, Trump wore a shearling-trimmed olive green parka with blue jeans for the occasion. A black sweater and gloves finished her outfit for a winter-ready spin. Kushner also dressed for the occasion in a black down jacket, leggings and leather boots, as well.

When it came to footwear, Trump laced into a set of sporty sneakers. The socialite’s style appeared to include mesh and rubber uppers in ombre hues of black, orange and white, complete with exaggerated rounded soles. The pair was appropriate for the occasion while remaining relaxed and casual.

However, this wasn’t the mother-daughter duo’s only outing together this week. While in Paris together on Sunday, Trump wore a cream sweater, black leather pants and boots to visit the Louvre Museum. Kushner was also darkly dressed, wearing a black hoodie, beanie and pants with lace-up leather boots.

Related

Kristin Cavallari Masters 'Dad' Sneaker Style With Leggings & Cropped Tank Top

Moonwalkers 'The World's Fastest Shoes' Promise to Let You Walk as Fast as You Can Run

Bill Gates' Daughter Phoebe Gates Recaps 2022 in Fashionable Video With Colorful Minidress, Sneakers & Strappy Sandals

Ivanka Trump, Arabella Kushner, Paris, boots, sneakers
Ivanka Trump and daughter Arabella Kushner visit Paris.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram/Ivanka Trump

Trump’s shoe style typically veers into the versatile route, with a range of single-tone pointed-toe pumps from brands including Manolo Blahnik. Off-duty, she can also be seen in flats, thong and wedge sandals by Gianvito Rossi, Tkees and Aquazzura. Her casual shoes also include sneakers by APL, Mizuno and New BalanceAfter departing Washington, D.C., in January 2021, Trump and her family began residing in Miami. The former footwear, apparel and accessories designer left the nation’s capital after the end of her father President Donald Trump’s term in office.

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad