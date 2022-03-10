Isla Fisher is Silky Smooth in Maxi Dress and Hidden Heels at ‘Time’ Women of the Year Gala

Isla Fisher covered up for Time magazine’s Women of the Year Gala in Los Angeles. The actress attended the event at Spago with its honoree stars, including Kacey Musgraves, Kerry Washington and Amal Clooney.

The “Wolf Like Me” actress posed on the red carpet in a coral Monique Lhuillier dress, which featured a cape-like bodice, bow-accented waistline and long column skirt. The elegant piece was paired with sparkling gold Celeste Starre drop earrings, as well as a sparkly gold clutch by Vince Camuto.

Isla Fisher attends the Time Women of the Year Gala at Spago in Beverly Hills on March 8, 2022. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

When it came to shoes, Fisher’s heels weren’t visible—though her stylist, Micah Schifman, clarified they were by Stuart Weitzman on social media. It’s likely the “Confessions of a Shopaholic” star slipped on a pair of platform sandals or pointed-toe pumps that coordinated with her accessories, as she’s similarly done in the past.

The Time Women of the Year Gala spotlights female leaders in the fields of business, entertainment and more who are championing inclusivity and equitability. This year’s list of honorees included Amal Clooney, Kerry Washington, MJ Rodriguez, Allyson Felix, Amanda Gorman, Adena Friedman, Amanda Nguyen, Jennie Joseph, Sherrilyn Ifill, Tracy Chou and Zahra Joya.

