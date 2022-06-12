Isla Fisher Elevates Silky Slit Gown with High-Shine Heels at G’Day AAA Arts Gala

Isla Fisher went full glam on the red carpet for the G’Day American Australian Association (AAA) Arts Gala. The event celebrates the friendship between America and Australia, as well as the artistic contributions made by stars from each country. Held in Los Angeles, the gala’s 2022 honorees included Fisher, Brian Grazer, Ron Howard and Tushar Apte.

For the occasion, the Australian actress arrived to accept her Excellence in the Arts Award at the JW Marriott LA LIVE in a blue silk gown. The vibrant number featured a structured bodice and sharply draped skirt. Giving the dress a sultry spin was a thigh-high slit, adding a daring element to Fisher’s formalwear. Fisher’s look was finished with sparkly post earrings and a glittering diamond bracelet.

Though not seen on the carpet, the “Confessions of a Shopaholic” star also carried a cream satin clutch accented with bursts of crystals.

Isla Fisher arrives at the 2022 G’Day AAA Arts Gala at the JW Marriott LA LIVE in Los Angeles on June 11, 2022. CREDIT: Image Press Agency / MEGA

Isla Fisher arrives at the 2022 G’Day AAA Arts Gala at the JW Marriott LA LIVE in Los Angeles on June 11, 2022. CREDIT: Image Press Agency / MEGA

Elevating Fisher’s ensemble was a set of metallic silver Jimmy Choo heels. The shiny pair featured front peep-toe straps and stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height. Completing the pair were ankle straps crafted from strands of sparkling crystals, adding further glamour to Fisher’s outfit. The pair gave Fisher a glamorously slick height boost, while expertly complementing her jewelry to make a sleek and sparkly statement.

A closer look at Fisher’s Jimmy Choo heels. CREDIT: Image Press Agency / MEGA

Metallic heels like Fisher’s are on the rise within the current high heel resurgence, with stiletto and block-heeled pairs soaring in popularity. Pairs in gold and silver hues have become the most worn, due to their versatile tones and ability to make a sharp statement — as seen in new pairs by Tamara Mellon, Schutz and Sam Edelman. In addition to Fisher, stars including Dakota Fanning, Olivia Culpo and Charli D’Amelio have slipped on shiny sandals by Tom Ford, Rene Caovilla and Femme LA in recent weeks as well.

Isla Fisher arrives at the 2022 G’Day AAA Arts Gala at the JW Marriott LA LIVE in Los Angeles on June 11, 2022. CREDIT: Image Press Agency / MEGA

Fisher’s style on and off the red carpet is often steeped in glamour. The “Wedding Crashers” star often dons dresses by Alex Perry, Zuhair Murad and Dior, among other top labels during awards season. When it comes to shoes, she can be spotted in platform pumps by Christian Louboutin, as well as strappy sandals by Stuart Weitzman and Jimmy Choo. For her off-duty looks, Fisher prefers shoes with less formality but plenty of height, like AGL boots and Stella McCartney’s platform brogues.

