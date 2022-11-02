Irina Shayk Takes the Lead in Plunging Corset, Sheer Miniskirt & Strappy Heels at Rihanna’s ‘Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 Show’

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty fashion show is officially back next week. Launching on Nov. 9, the fourth annual Savage X Fenty show — aptly titled “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4” — will be streamed online through Amazon’s Prime Video platform.

Russian supermodel Irina Shayk made an appearance in the splashy show, leading a line of 15 models, and wearing a light-blue lingerie set. The three-piece ensemble included a plunging corset top that had cutouts on the bust line and a pointy hem. Shayk complemented the top with a bikini bottom and sheer miniskirt.

Irina Shayk models in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 in Simi Valley, California, broadcast on Nov. 9, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images for Rihanna's Savag

The television personality parted her hair on the side and styled her hair straight. She accessorized with dangling statement earrings and a choker necklace.

Related Anitta Performs in Bondage Corset & Inverted Fendi Heels at Rihanna's 'Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 Show' Marsai Martin Models Wild Jumpsuit in Crystal-Embellished Heels at Rihanna's 'Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4' Bella Poarch Gets Daring in Cutout Leggings & Glossy Mules at Rihanna's 'Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 Show'

Completing Shayk’s look was a set of silver metallic strappy sandals. The silhouette laced up around the legs and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

Irina Shayk models in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 in Simi Valley, California, broadcast on Nov. 9, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images for Rihanna's Savag

Strappy sandals are taking center stage right now as one of the popular shoe styles. The heels have made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely-there to maximalist-like styles, lace up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the summer.

Savage X Fenty’s Vol. 4 show, creatively directed and executively produced by Rihanna, will debut on Nov. 9. As always, the sultry occasion’s featured collection will be available to shop on Amazon and Savage X Fenty’s websites upon release. This year’s show — similar to past lineups — boasts a diverse and star-studded cast of models, including Cara Delevingne, Bella Poarch, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Simulacra Liu, Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, Marsai Martin, Kornbread, Rickey Thompson and Precious Lee. The event also features musical performances by a variety of global artists, including Maxwell, Anitta, Don Toliver and Burna Boy.

PHOTOS: Discover more stars modeling in Savage X Fenty’s Vol. 4 fashion show in the gallery.