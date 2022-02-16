Irina Shayk Goes Green in Brown Coat & Rubber Clogs at Michael Kors’ Fall 2022 Show

Irina Shayk stuck to her utilitarian personal style while arriving at Michael Kors’ Fall 2022 runway show. Held in Terminal 5, the event featured a star-studded front row that included Blake Lively, Olivia Culpo, Addison Rae, Ariana DeBose and more.

For the occasion, Shayk wore a beige crop top with olive green trousers. The style featured a wide-leg silhouette with allover curved stitching, adding a comfortable element to her ensemble. Layered over the set was a long brown coat, which included a sharp pointed collar and black buttons. The outfit created a head-to-toe tonal effect, while also remaining winter-ready.

Irina Shayk arrives at Michael Kors’ Fall 2022 show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 15, 2022. CREDIT: Ouzounova / SplashNews.com

For footwear, Shayk finished her look with a pair of rubber clogs. The low-top style featured a chunky silhouette with rounded toes. The pair featured an olive green palette that added a streamlined appearance, complete with the comfort factor from their rounded shape.

Irina Shayk arrives at Michael Kors’ Fall 2022 show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 15, 2022. CREDIT: Ouzounova / SplashNews.com

A closer look at Shayk’s clogs. CREDIT: Ouzounova / SplashNews.com

Shayk’s always been known for her edgy personal style, wearing sleek boots and pointed pumps by Burberry and Chanel—as well as sneakers from brands like Prada. The Russian model has modeled in campaigns for brands like Moschino, Oscar de la Renta and Mimi Luzon, and rocked runways for Versace and Michael Kors during Fashion Month. Shayk’s added designer to her resume as well, having launched a capsule shoe collection with Tamara Mellon last year.

