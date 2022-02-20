Irina Shayk Sports the Sleekest All-Black Outfit With Combat Boots During London Fashion Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Irina Shayk stuck to her go-to footwear silhouette while attending Richard Quinn’s fall ’22 show yesterday during London Fashion Week. The star left with a group of models, including Stella Maxwell and Lila Moss.

The Oscar de la Renta muse wore an all-black outfit, layering a collared shirt over a turtleneck top. The two were paired with flared black trousers, which featured cutouts near the knees for an edgy appearance. Shayk kept her accessories similarly sharp and minimal, only accenting her outfit with black sunglasses and a tight updo.

Irina Shayk leaves the Richard Quinn Fall 2022 fashion show during London Fashion Week on Feb. 19, 2022. CREDIT: Raw Image LTD/MEGA

When it came to shoes, Shayk slid into a pair of black combat boots. Her style appeared to feature thick lugged soles, ridged leather uppers and rounded toes. Though most of the style couldn’t be seen beneath Shayk’s pants, it likely included tall uppers and a lace-up silhouette.

Related Irina Shayk Goes Green in Brown Coat & Rubber Clogs at Michael Kors' Fall 2022 Show La La Anthony Goes Monochrome in Little Black Dress & Pointy Boots for Hardware LDN's Fall 2022 Show Irina Shayk's Birthday Look Includes a Leather Duster & Square-Toed Boots

A closer look at Shayk’s boots. CREDIT: Raw Image LTD/MEGA

Combat boots are one of the sleekest versions of staple fall and winter ankle boots to wear. Most pairs, like Shayk’s, feature thick soles that are both practical and stylish. Aside from the model, stars like Jessica Alba, Gwen Stefani and Bella Thorne have also been spotted in boots by Prada, R13 and Roberto Cavalli in recent weeks.

Irina Shayk leaves the Richard Quinn fall ’22 fashion show during London Fashion Week on Feb. 19, 2022. CREDIT: Raw Image LTD/MEGA

Shayk has always been known for her edgy style, wearing sleek boots and pointed-toe pumps by Burberry and Chanel and sneakers from brands like Prada. The Russian model has starred in campaigns for labels including Moschino, Oscar de la Renta and Mimi Luzon and rocked runways for Versace and Michael Kors during fashion month. Shayk has added the title of designer to her resume as well, having launched a capsule shoe collection with Tamara Mellon last year.

Click through the gallery to see Shayk and more stars in combat boots.

Sharpen your winter looks in combat boots.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Sam Edelman Lydell boots, $62-$235.

CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Michael Michael Kors Bryce boots, $158 (was 225).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Kenneth Cole Rhode boots, $49-$163.