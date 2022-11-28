Hillary Clinton Elevates Navy Coat With Walkable Heeled Boots for Speech at ‘Eyes on Iran’ Art Exhibit Preview

Hillary Clinton was sharply outfitted to deliver a speech at the “Eyes on Iran” preview today in New York City. The art exhibit, which officially opens on Dec. 4, features installations developed in support of the “Woman, Life, Freedom” campaign, oriented against gender-based violence and female repression in Iran.

Arriving in New York at Roosevelt Island’s FDR Four Freedoms State Park for the occasion, Clinton wore a navy wool coat with a curved collar and long sleeves. Long black trousers could be seen beneath its knee-length hem. Completing her attire was a gold chain bracelet, as well as knotted gold and dark brown stud earrings. Huma Abedin also joined to support Clinton, wearing a black puffer coat and sunglasses with glossy patent leather boots.

Hillary Clinton arrives at the “Eyes on Iran” press preview at Roosevelt Island’s FDR Four Freedoms State Park in New York on Nov. 28, 2022. CREDIT: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, the former U.S. Secretary of State was all business in a pair of black leather boots. Her close-toed set included pointed toes and wide side straps accented with round silver buckles. Short leather-covered heels, likely totaling 1-2 inches in height, finished the style with a walkable base.

Hillary Clinton speaks at the “Eyes on Iran” press preview at Roosevelt Island’s FDR Four Freedoms State Park in New York City on Nov. 28, 2022. CREDIT: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The set further accentuated her outfit’s neutral tone, allowing viewers during the event to focus on her outspoken words.

“A country that systematically abuses the rights of women and girls has no place participating on a commission whose purpose is to protect those rights,” Clinton said in her speech, according to The National News. “I’m saying to the people who control Iran, who have suppressed freedom, not for religion and ideology as they claim but for the sheer raw exercise of power: listen to your people.”

Hillary Clinton attends Eyes on Iran Press Preview for Woman Life Freedom at Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms State Park on Roosevelt Island on Nov. 28, 2022 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images for WomanLifeFreedo

When it comes to footwear, Clinton often opts for formal and versatile styles. The former first lady’s event and appearance footwear includes low-heeled black and nude-toned pumps, hailing from brands including Miu Miu. She’s worn a clear-heeled set of pumps, designed in her namesake by Katy Perry for Katy Perry Collections in 2017. She’s also worn sneakers by Kenneth Cole and Nike for casual occasions, and while off-duty, over the years.

