Hillary Clinton Poses in Black Suit & Bow-Topped Heels with Daughter Chelsea Clinton For Variety’s Power of Women Issue

By Aaron Royce
Hillary Clinton and her daughter, Chelsea, brought sharp style to the cover of Variety’s second 2022 Power of Women issue.

Posing together for the occasion, the former first lady of the United States wore one of her signature pantsuits. Her black set featured a faintly shiny spotted texture across a low-lapeled blazer with 3/4-length sleeves. Matching long trousers, round silver post earrings and a string of round gray beads completed her ensemble. Chelsea was also sharply dressed for the occasion, wearing a silky gathered pink midi dress with 2-3-inch stiletto-heeled yellow pumps.

Clinton’s footwear consisted of a classic pair of black low-heeled pumps. Her style appeared to feature triangular toes, topped with black bows for an elegant finish. The style coordinated in silhouette with Chelsea’s footwear, while remaining monochrome and sharp for Clinton’s own ensemble. As seen on Instagram, Clinton also sat down with Variety to discuss a range of topics — including her own mother’s advice when dealing with bullies.

Variety’s October Power of Women issue celebrates its autumn Power of Women honorees and cover stars — including Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, Oprah Winfrey, Ava DuVernay, Malala and Elizabeth Olsen — and the women profiled in the magazine’s Women’s Impact Report in the entertainment industry. The launch will be complete with a Lifetime-sponsored event in New York City on Wednesday night. Hosted by actress Meg Stalter, the event will feature speaking sessions from all recipients.

