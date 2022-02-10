×
Hilary Duff Does ‘Date Night’ With Celebrity Friends in Torn Denim, Plaid Coat and Casual Sneakers

By Aaron Royce
Hilary Duff
Hilary Duff went casual for date night with husband Matthew Koma and friends—real or otherwise.

The “Lizzie McGuire” star posed with Koma and friends Josh and Gina Abraham on a double date night. However, Duff photoshopped the image to include couples Nicole Richie and Joel Madden and Pete Wentz and Meagan Camper—turning it into a quadruple-date night. For the occasion, Duff slipped on a navy top with a brown, tan and blue plaid coat. The actress’ ensemble gained an edge from light blue jeans, complete with distressed knees for a worn-in appearance. Duff’s look was complete with a Dior crossbody handbag.

“Date night part 2,” Duff jokingly captioned the photo of the couples.

When it came to shoes, Duff’s outfit was utterly casual thanks to a pair of lace-up sneakers. The “Wake Up” singer’s round-toed style featured white capped toes and white flat rubber soles. Her shoes’ uppers appeared to feature a deep yellow hue, bringing her look a pop of color.

Casual sneakers like Duff’s are ideal for everyday and casual wear. Lace-up styles with flat soles are popular for off-duty looks, bringing them an instantly relaxed nature. In addition to Duff, stars like Hailey Bieber, Rihanna and Kaia Gerber have slipped on casual sneakers by Converse, Nike and Vans x A$AP Rocky in recent weeks. Duff’s no stranger to the style, wearing pairs by Allbirds, Adidas and Golden Goose when off-duty.

Hilary Duff is seen in Los Angeles, California. NON-EXCLUSIVE January 26, 2022. 26 Jan 2022 Pictured: Hilary Duff. Photo credit: JOCE/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA823068_014.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Hilary Duff seen out and about in Los Angeles on Jan. 26, 2022.
CREDIT: JOCE/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA
For footwear, Duff’s style varies between contemporary and glamorous. The “Cinderella Story” star often wears platform sandals by Jimmy Choo and Prada on the red carpet, as well as pointed-toe pumps by Aquazzura and Le Silla. Her daytime looks also feature ankle boots by Christian Louboutin, Gucci and Tibi. When off-duty, Duff can be spotted in comfortable mules from brands like Rejina Pyo and Wandler, as well.

