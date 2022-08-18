Hilary Duff Means Business in Chic Blazer, Mom Jeans & Metallic Gold Heels

Hilary Duff brought new meaning to “work from home” in her latest DIY photo shoot.

The “Sparks” singer posed in a series of photos shared to Instagram on Thursday, wearing a pale green double-breasted blazer from Australian luxury brand Camilla and Marc. Her sharp outerwear featured pointed lapels with two rows of white tortoiseshell buttons, complete with structured shoulders.

The business-ready piece was paired with a gauzy white T-shirt and pale blue wide-leg “mom” jeans for a casual twist. Duff, along with stylists Brit and Kara Elkin, completed her outfit with a beaded gold necklace, several rings and large hoop earrings.

“She makes big decisions in this blazer,” Duff captioned her photo.

Completing the “Lizzie McGuire” star’s outfit was a set of shiny heels from Switch Boutique. The Los Angeles-based store’s footwear featured gold uppers with a metallic sheen, which included wide front straps and rounded counters. Stiletto heels totaling 3-4 inches in height completed the pair, adding a softly sleek and glamorous finish to Duff’s outfit.

This isn’t Duff’s only glamorous at-home moment this summer, either. Earlier in June, the musician posed in an armchair while wearing a blue and white floral Rhode dress — complete with icy blue square-toed By Far sandals.

For footwear, Duff’s style varies between contemporary and glamorous. The “Cinderella Story” star often wears platform sandals by Jimmy Choo and Prada on the red carpet, as well as pointed-toe pumps by Aquazzura, Andrea Wazen and Le Silla. Her daytime looks also feature ankle boots by Louboutin, Gucci and Tibi. When off-duty, Duff can be spotted in comfortable mules and loafers from brands like Rejina Pyo, Proenza Schouler and Wandler, as well. Aside from her sharp shoe tastes, Duff has also dipped her toes into the fashion world over the years as a collaborator with Smash + Tess, DKNY Jeans and Kohl’s Candie’s brand – as well as launching her own teen line, Stuff by Hilary Duff, at Target from 2004-2009.

Discover Duff’s top street style looks over the years in the gallery.