Hilary Duff Shares A Sporty Mommy-and-Me Moment with Her Daughter in Perforated Leggings and Mesh Sneakers

Hilary Duff took an athletic approach to off-duty style, running errands with her daughter in truly sporty fashion.

The “Sparks” singer was spotted picking up coffee and carrying her daughter, Mae, in a deep blue tank top and leggings. Duff’s top featured thin straps and a rounded neckline, while her leggings gained an edge from an array of holes in its back panels for added ventilation. Her sporty outfit was given a comfy spin with a plaid navy flannel shirt tied around her waist. Completing Duff’s ensemble was a gold Rolex watch, as well as black sunglasses and a woven leather $3,800 BV Jodie hobo bag by Bottega Veneta.

Hilary Duff and her daughter Mae run errands together in Los Angeles on Aug. 27, 2022. CREDIT: BG020/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

Completing the “Lizzie McGuire” star’s outfit was a set of white sneakers by On. Her sustainable $130 Cloudeasy style featured rounded mesh uppers with a curved tongue, paneled laces and black minimalist accents on its toes and counters. Finishing the set were crossed woven laces and perforated rubber soles, adding a comfortable base to the pair — ideal for running afternoon errands, much like Duff.

A closer look at Duff’s On sneakers. CREDIT: BG020/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

For footwear, Duff’s style varies between contemporary and glamorous. The “Cinderella Story” star often wears platform sandals by Jimmy Choo and Prada on the red carpet, as well as pointed-toe pumps by Aquazzura, Andrea Wazen and Le Silla. Her daytime looks also feature ankle boots by Louboutin, Gucci and Tibi. When off-duty, Duff can be spotted in comfortable mules and loafers from brands like Rejina Pyo, Proenza Schouler and Wandler, as well. Aside from her sharp shoe tastes, Duff has also dipped her toes into the fashion world over the years as a collaborator with Smash + Tess, DKNY Jeans and Kohl’s Candie’s brand – as well as launching her own teen line, Stuff by Hilary Duff, at Target from 2004-2009.

