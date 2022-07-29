Hilary Duff Cozies Up in Fluffy Slippers With a Chainmail Crop Top For ‘How I Met Your Father’

Hilary Duff took viewers behind the scenes of her hit show “How I Met Your Father” on Instagram this week — and did so in comfy style.

The Carter’s partner posed in a mirror selfie shared to Instagram on Tuesday, wearing a sim-fitting black crop top and matching midi skirt with a knee-high slit. A gold collar necklace and rings added a bohemian layer to her character Sophie’s ensemble. However, the boldest piece came from New York City-based label Dauphinette: a $695 chainmail crop top composed of over 200 pressed daisies preserved in resin discs. Connected by steel rings and hardware, the piece was layered atop Duff’s darker base to create a whimsical and light-hearted ensemble.

Hilary Duff poses behind the scenes of “How I Met Your Father” on Instagram Stories on July 26, 2022. CREDIT: Courtesy of Hilary Duff/Instagram

“Sophie says haiii,” Duff playfully captioned the photo, flashing a peace sign in the process.

While behind the scenes, the “Lizzie McGuire” actress opted to slip on comfy footwear. Her shoes of choice consisted of blue knit slippers, complete with rounded toes and topped with a fluffy white lining. The cozy pair provided additional comfort and ease while the actress wasn’t filming. Similarly, easygoing styles like Ugg boots and Nike slides have been worn by Chloe Grace Moretz, Kristin Davis and more stars when the cameras aren’t rolling during their projects over the years.

However, Duff doesn’t just wear bold shoes while filming. The actress also slips into stylish pairs when off-duty, like the blue square-toed By Far sandals she donned with a floral Rhode dress to take photos at home earlier this summer.

For footwear, Duff’s style varies between contemporary and glamorous. The “Cinderella Story” star often wears platform sandals by Jimmy Choo and Prada on the red carpet, as well as pointed-toe pumps by Aquazzura, Andrea Wazen and Le Silla. Her daytime looks also feature ankle boots by Louboutin, Gucci and Tibi. When off-duty, Duff can be spotted in comfortable mules and loafers from brands like Rejina Pyo, Proenza Schouler and Wandler, as well. Aside from her sharp shoe tastes, Duff has also dipped her toes into the fashion world over the years as a collaborator with Smash + Tess, DKNY Jeans and Kohl’s Candie’s brand – as well as launching her own teen line, Stuff by Hilary Duff, at Target from 2004-2009.

