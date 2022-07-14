Hilary Duff Feels Fashionably Blue in Sustainable Floral Midi Dress and Square-Toed Heels

Summer style is all about brightening up – at least, according to Hilary Duff.

The actress and Carter’s partner posed at home on Instagram this summer, wearing a printed white Rhode midi dress. The contemporary label’s $370 Lulani style, fully crafted from recycled crepe de chine, featured faintly puffed cap sleeves and a fluted hemline. Giving the elegant number a dash of whimsy was an allover swirling print of flowers and botanical plants in numerous shades of blue. Light blue eyeshadow and gold drop earrings completed Duff’s outfit.

“Running out of non kid invaded spaces in my house for this stuff…” Duff playfully captioned the photo series.

When it came to shoes, the “Lizzie McGuire” actress opted for a set of square-toed sandals from By Far. The icy blue $375 pair, hailing from the label’s collaboration with stylist Mimi Cuttrell, featured thin platform soles with toe, ankle and slingback straps for added security. Completing the set were angled stiletto heels totaling 3.7 inches in height, providing Duff with a smooth height boost that complemented her dress’ tones as well.

By Far’s sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of By Far

Square-toe sandals like Duff’s provide a whimsical yet sharp take on the casual heeled sandal, ideal to boost a daytime or evening look. Similar new pairs have emerged from a range of brands, including Vince Camuto, Chelsea Paris and Schutz. Aside from Duff, stars like Dakota Fanning, Rita Ora and Lorde have also worn square-toed Jimmy Choo, Giuseppe Zanotti and Staud sandals in recent weeks.

Strappy heels are a go-to for Duff, who’s worn them on and off-duty for years. In May, she also slipped on a black pointed-toe Christian Louboutin pair for the Disney Upfronts in New York City.

Hilary Duff attends the Disney Upfronts in New York City on May 17, 2022. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

For footwear, Duff’s style varies between contemporary and glamorous. The “Cinderella Story” star often wears platform sandals by Jimmy Choo and Prada on the red carpet, as well as pointed-toe pumps by Aquazzura, Andrea Wazen and Le Silla. Her daytime looks also feature ankle boots by Louboutin, Gucci and Tibi. When off-duty, Duff can be spotted in comfortable mules and loafers from brands like Rejina Pyo, Proenza Schouler and Wandler, as well. Aside from her sharp shoe tastes, Duff has also dipped her toes into the fashion world over the years as a collaborator with Smash + Tess, DKNY Jeans and Kohl’s Candie’s brand – as well as launching her own teen line, Stuff by Hilary Duff, at Target from 2004-2009.

