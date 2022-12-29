Hilary Duff Styles Holiday Pajamas With ‘Ugly Sandals’ & Socks for Carter’s

Hilary Duff shared a glimpse at her 2023 plans in cozy style for Carter’s in a new social media video. The moment follows Duff’s appointment as the brand’s “CMO” (Chief Mom Officer) in May.

In a new Carter’s Instagram post, the “Lizzie McGuire” star sat down to share her 2023 “non-resolution” goals — which include not stressing over filling each cubby in her children’s lunchboxes, taking solo baths and having more lunches with friends. For the occasion, she wore a whimsical set of long-sleeved holiday pajamas, featuring a red, white and green print of geometric snowflakes and Christmas trees. A delicate necklace and thick gray socks finished Duff’s cozy outfit.

Duff’s footwear was equally comfortable with a pair of “ugly sandals.”

“Ugly sandals” are marked by large straps and chunky construction, often prioritizing comfort and foot support over popular trends that don’t emphasize practicality. Contrary to the name, “ugly sandals” are actually a strangely stylish choice of modern footwear, worn by celebrities and fashion influencers. Noted “ugly sandals” include ever-popular Birkenstocks.

Her $110 Birkibuc style featured light brown synthetic leather uppers with wide straps, each cinched by a metal buckle. The brand’s signature contoured cork footbeds and flat ridged soles finished the pair with an easygoing base.

Birkenstock’s Birkibuc sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Birkenstock

The “Cheaper by the Dozen” actress is no stranger to a bold fashion moment herself. In fact, earlier this month Duff paired a T-shirt and plaid miniskirt with heeled combat booties while in-character as Sophie for season 2 of Hulu’s “How I Met Your Father,” which will premiere in 2023.

For footwear, Duff’s style varies between contemporary and glamorous. The “Cinderella Story” star often wears platform sandals by Jimmy Choo and Prada on the red carpet, as well as pointed-toe pumps by Aquazzura, Andrea Wazen and Le Silla. Her daytime looks also feature ankle boots by Louboutin, Gucci and Tibi. When off-duty, Duff can be spotted in comfortable mules and loafers from brands like Rejina Pyo, Proenza Schouler and Wandler, as well. Aside from her sharp shoe tastes, Duff has also dipped her toes into the fashion world over the years as a collaborator with Smash + Tess, DKNY Jeans and Kohl’s Candie’s brand – as well as launching her own teen line, Stuff by Hilary Duff, at Target from 2004-2009.

