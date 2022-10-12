Hilary Duff Matches a Mannequin in Easy Fall Denim & Reptilian Boots for ‘How I Met Your Father’

Hilary Duff shared a twinning moment while behind the scenes of Hulu’s “How I Met Your Father.” The comedy show, which has been picked up for a second season, stars Duff as Sophie — a millennial navigating modern dating in New York City.

In a new Instagram post, the “Lizzie McGuire” star sat next to a mannequin dressed in a matching outfit in the show’s wardrobe department. Though their outfits differed slightly in silhouette, the basic colors and textures remained the same.

Duff’s ensemble featured a set of light blue jeans with distressed hems, providing a textured finish that can be easily incorporated into any cold weather outfit. These were paired with a cream knit top and dark brown leather coat, which included a long silhouette and lapeled front. Finishing Duff’s outfit was a brain leather belt, as well as a gold necklace and earrings.

“A spitting image. Also a glamorous peek inside our wardrobe room,” Duff humorously captioned the photo.

Duff’s footwear as Sophie consisted of a pair of brown pointed-toe boots. The sleek style appeared to feature reptilian-textured embossed uppers, giving her versatile outfit a slick finish. Though her heels were not visible, Duff’s set likely included 2-3-inch-high block heels — reminiscent of similar pairs on the market, spotted in new fall collections by Marc Fisher, Vince Camuto, and Paris Texas.

The “Cheaper by the Dozen” actress is no stranger to a bold fashion moment herself. In fact, Duff paired a purple bow-toed plaid dress with hoop earrings while re-creating her viral 2008 “ThinkB4YouSpeak” commercial with Pentatonix singer Scott Hoying and his fiancé, Mark Manio. At the time, the ad was made by GLSEN and the Ad Council to combat anti-LGBTQ+ speech and bullying among youth.

For footwear, Duff’s style varies between contemporary and glamorous. The “Cinderella Story” star often wears platform sandals by Jimmy Choo and Prada on the red carpet, as well as pointed-toe pumps by Aquazzura, Andrea Wazen and Le Silla. Her daytime looks also feature ankle boots by Louboutin, Gucci and Tibi. When off-duty, Duff can be spotted in comfortable mules and loafers from brands like Rejina Pyo, Proenza Schouler and Wandler, as well. Aside from her sharp shoe tastes, Duff has also dipped her toes into the fashion world over the years as a collaborator with Smash + Tess, DKNY Jeans and Kohl’s Candie’s brand – as well as launching her own teen line, Stuff by Hilary Duff, at Target from 2004-2009.

