Hennessy Carolina Sparkles in Crystal Mini Dress With Pointy Pumps & More Stars at The Blonds’ Fall 2022 NYFW Show

The stars were aligned for The Blonds’ Fall 2022 fashion show, held at Spring Studios on Wednesday night to close New York Fashion Week with a burst of glamour. In fact, many of them were in the front row to discover David and Philippe Blonds’ latest collection.

Though the Blonds always make a statement, the pair’s Fall 2022 collection highlighted the revenge and party dressing trends emerging from the season. Their new line included jaw-dropping platform boots, stiletto pumps and sneakers in glossy hues of red, black white and silver—sprinkled with studs and crystals for added drama. Filled with sparkly, shiny and sheer dresses, cutout bodysuits and corsets, the vampire-inspired collection was bold and dynamic—which the designer couple hopes people feel after seeing it.

Models pose on the runway at The Blonds Fall 2022 runway show at Spring Studios during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 16, 2022. CREDIT: Mark J. Sullivan/Zuma / SplashNews.com

“We want people to feel free,” David Blond shared in an exclusive FN interview at the show’s Times Square Edition afterparty. “We want them to feel like they want to get back together again. We want them to want to go out.”

Going out was certainly the memo given to those sitting front and center. Cardi B’s sister Hennessy Carolina arrived in a black minidress by The Blonds, which was covered in dazzling silver crystals. The statement piece was complete with metallic piping, a side corset and a dramatic knotted accent that created a daring thigh-high slit. The influencer’s look was elevated further with a black fur stole and pointed-toe pumps for a sharp and glamorous look. A heart-shaped pendant necklace and sparkly hoop earrings completed her ensemble.

Hennessy Carolina attends The Blonds’ Fall 2022 fashion show at Spring Studios during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 16, 2022. CREDIT: Zuma / SplashNews.com

Adam Lambert leaned into the collection’s darker themes for his ensemble—which makes sense, as the Blonds’ fall collection was vampire-inspired. The musician arrived in a long sheer red shirt with a swirling velvet floral pattern, layered over dark brown Rick Owens joggers with a long waist tie and leg zippers. Completing his rock n’ roll look was a sharp maroon coat, as well as a delicate silver earring and red suede platform boots by Christian Louboutin—who also created custom pairs for the fashion show.

Adam Lambert attends The Blonds’ Fall 2022 fashion show at Spring Studios during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 16, 2022. CREDIT: Ouzounova / SplashNews.com

Ava Max continued the evening’s glamorous streak, posing for paparazzi with Hennessy prior to the show. The “Kings and Queens” singer clearly got the tip about Fashion Week’s high glamour trend, wearing a paneled black mesh top with a bold corset designed by The Blonds—which featured a leather texture, gold-chain accented straps and a regal overlay of red, yellow and gold crystals. The musician’s look was finished with glittering heart-shaped earrings, as well as black trousers and Valentino’s patent leather Tan-Go pumps, which included soaring 6-inch block heels.