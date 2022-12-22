Heidi Klum Takes Disneyland in Platform Combat Boots & Bomber Jacket With Husband Tom Kaulitz

Heidi Klum brought grungy style to Disneyland while on a trip with her husband Tom Kaulitz this week.

On Wednesday, the television personality stepped out with Kaulitz to ride roller coasters, themed rides and more at the theme park in California, as seen on Instagram. For the occasion, she wore a silky burnt red bomber jacket over olive green cargo pants. The edgy set was paired with gold-rimmed aviator sunglasses and a red Santa hat throughout the day, as well.

When it came to footwear, the “Germany’s Next Top Model” host opted to lace into a set of combat boots. Her black leather pair featured rounded toes with a lace-up silhouette. Completing the calf-high pair were thick stacked rubber soles with a ridged base, ensuring Klum packed maximum punch — and height — during the occasion.

However, this wasn’t Klum’s only edgy style moment this season. Last week, she slipped into a black leather minidress and motorcycle jacket by Retrofete, coated in round silver studs. A set of studded leather platform boots and wide-shield sunglasses finished her punky ensemble.

The “Making the Cut” host’s recent shoe lineup has included sleek boots and sandals from brands like Valentino, Dries Van Noten, R13 and The Row. When hitting the red carpet and events circuit, she’s also been seen in bold pumps and mules from Gianvito Rossi, The Attico, Femme LA and more top brands. However, her career extends far beyond wearing fashionable shoes; Klum began her career modeling for Victoria’s Secret, Sports Illustrated and Givenchy, and has even founded her own lines of intimates, swimwear, perfumes and clothing with German grocery store Lidl.

Click through the gallery for Klum’s best red carpet looks over the years.