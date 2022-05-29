Heidi Klum Blooms in Floral Silk Pajamas with Thong Sandals at Monaco Grand Prix

Heidi Klum and husband Tom Kaulitz were two of the many stars to take in the Monaco Grand Prix this weekend.

The “Making the Cut” host arrived in easygoing fashion in a silky two-piece outfit, which appeared to be pajamas. Klum’s outfit included white silk trousers that flowed near her ankles and a long-sleeved button-up top, all covered in an enlarged miulticolored floral print. Completing the star’s outfit were layered beaded and bejeweled bracelets, necklaces and a Dolce and Gabbana palm frond-printed shoulder bag. She finished the ensemble with aviator sunglasses and a black, yellow and red trucker hat that read “Tïesto Racing.”

Kaulitz was equally bohemian, wearing leather espadrilles with black pinstriped trousers and a white and charcoal-striped button-up shirt, accessorized with sunglasses and gold bracelets.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz attend the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco in Monte Carlo on May 29, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

When it came to shoes, Klum boosted her ensemble with a set of thong sandals. The brown leather pair featured a T-strap silhouette, with one long thin strap connected to a wider foot strap. The style included flat soles for easy wear, while also adding a relaxed nature to Klum’s outfit.

A closer look at Klum’s thong sandals. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

The FIA Formula One World Championship (Formula One) is a motor racing championship for Formula One cars and the highest competition for open-wheel racing cars. Competing teams and their drivers aim to respectively win the titles of World Constructors’ Champion and World Drivers’ Champion. Currently, the reigning Drivers’ Champion and Constructors’ Champion is Sergio Perez and Redbull Racing RBPT. The current stretch of Formula One is being held in Monaco, with numerous stars including Conor McGregor, Maye Musk, Naomi Campbell and more in attendance.

