Heidi Klum Shines in Silver Pumps and Matching Moto Jacket for ‘America’s Got Talent’

Heidi Klum injected new life into classic denim to film “America’s Got Talent” with Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandell on Saturday.

While arriving in Los Angeles, the supermodel wore a flashy leather jacket. The metallic silver number featured long sleeves, as well as the style’s classic sharp collar and sleeve tabs. Klum paired the bold outerwear with a TKTOP and light-wash blue jeans, allowing it to take center stage.

Oversized Balmain sunglasses completed Klum’s look.

Heidi Klum arrives in Los Angeles for “America’s Got Talent” on April 2, 2022. CREDIT: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

For footwear, Klum slipped on a pair of metallic Tom Ford pointed-toe pumps. The $1,090 style featured shiny silver leather uppers, complete with a mirrored texture for added flash. Completing the pair were its’ classic triangular toes, as well as slick stiletto heels totaling 4.25 inches in height. The style coordinated with Klum’s jacket to create a matching moment, while remaining bold enough to make their own statement.

A closer look at Klum’s Tom Ford pumps.

Tom Ford’s metallic pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

Aside from Klum, stars like Maude Apatow, Sarah Jessica Parker and Sydney Sweeney have also worn pointed-toe pumps by Saint Laurent, Isabel Marant and Christian Louboutin in recent weeks.

The “Making the Cut” host’s recent shoe lineup has included sleek boots and sandals from brands like Valentino, Dries Van Noten, R13 and The Row. When hitting the red carpet and events circuit, she’s also been seen in bold pumps and mules from Gianvito Rossi, The Attico, Femme LA and more top brands. However, her career extends far beyond wearing fashionable shoes; Klum began her career modeling for Victoria’s Secret, Sports Illustrated and Givenchy, and has even founded her own lines of intimates, swimwear, perfumes and clothing with German grocery store Lidl.

