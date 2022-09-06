×
Heidi Klum Goes Wild for Leopard Prints in Sheer Dress and PVC Slingback Pumps

By Aaron Royce
Heidi Klum’s latest statement look for “America’s Got Talent” was utterly wild — and affirmed her love for a very specific print.

While filming the competition show in Los Angeles, the television personality stepped out in a flowing midi dress. Her short-sleeved number featured a puff-sleeved blouse, high-waisted briefs and slim midi skirt, all covered in a brown and black leopard print. The piece gained added drama from a black pleated tulle skirt that flared out near its hemline. Finishing Klum’s ensemble was a pair of matching brown sunglasses, as well as a similarly printed tote bag trimmed with brown leather.

Heidi Klum, America's Got Talent, leopard pumps, PVC pumps, pointed toe pumps, buckled pumps, see through pumps, stiletto pumps, sheer dress, leopard dress, printed dress
Heidi Klum arrives to tape “America’s Got Talent” in Los Angeles on Sept. 6, 2022.
CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA
When it came to footwear, the “Germany’s Next Top Model” host opted for a set of pumps to match her attire. Her style featured a pointed-toe silhouette with PVC uppers. Giving the set a sultry edge were two thin black leather buckled slingback straps, as well as matching 4-inch stilettos heels. Giving the pair a monochrome finish to her outfit was an allover leopard print, adding to their allure.

The “Making the Cut” host’s recent shoe lineup has included sleek boots and sandals from brands like Valentino, Dries Van Noten, R13 and The Row. When hitting the red carpet and events circuit, she’s also been seen in bold pumps and mules from Gianvito Rossi, The Attico, Femme LA and more top brands. However, her career extends far beyond wearing fashionable shoes; Klum began her career modeling for Victoria’s Secret, Sports Illustrated and Givenchy, and has even founded her own lines of intimates, swimwear, perfumes and clothing with German grocery store Lidl.

