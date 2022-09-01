Heidi Klum Goes to Prom in Tulle Corset Gown and Crystal Heels for ‘America’s Got Talent’

Heidi Klum’s latest statement look for “America’s Got Talent” took a turn for the formal — in fact, it was utterly ready for the prom.

For the occasion, the television personality stepped out in a voluminous gown, as seen on Instagram. Klum’s prom outfit prominently featured a calf-length Dolce and Gabbana gown, which included a deep green tulle skirt and light green corseted bodice.

Heidi Klum for America’s Got Talent CREDIT: Trae Patton/NBC

Adding to the dress was a dark sparkly silver trim on its neckline, straps and waist, cinched with a massive bow with a crystal buckle. Klum accessorized with sparkly crystal post earrings.

When it came to footwear, the “Germany’s Next Top Model” host opted for a set of silver sandals to complete her prom outfit. Klum’s metallic pair featured thin platform soles and 4-5-inch stiletto heels for a slick height boost. Completing her outfit with a dash of prom-worthy sparkle were silver crystals, embellishing the set’s toe and ankle straps.

Klum’s ensemble even inspired a humorous post by her co-host Howie Mandel, joking on his Instagram Stories that she was “taking me to the prom.”

Heidi Klum for America’s Got Talent CREDIT: Trae Patton/NBC

However, this wasn’t the only moment Klum stepped out in sharp heels this week. Prior to filming, the star was spotted in Pasadena wearing sharp black leather mules with a matching belted jumpsuit and Hermés Birkin satchel.

Heidi Klum arrives to film ‘America’s Got Talent’ in Pasadena, California on Aug. 31, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

The “Making the Cut” host’s recent shoe lineup has included sleek boots and sandals from brands like Valentino, Dries Van Noten, R13 and The Row. When hitting the red carpet and events circuit, she’s also been seen in bold pumps and mules from Gianvito Rossi, The Attico, Femme LA and more top brands. However, her career extends far beyond wearing fashionable shoes; Klum began her career modeling for Victoria’s Secret, Sports Illustrated and Givenchy, and has even founded her own lines of intimates, swimwear, perfumes and clothing with German grocery store Lidl.

Click through the gallery for Klum’s best red carpet looks over the years.