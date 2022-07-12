Heidi Klum Sparkles in Rainbow Crystal and Lace Jumpsuit with Matching Heels at Dolce and Gabbana’s Alta Moda Show

Heidi Klum brought literal head-to-toe glamour to Sicily for Dolce and Gabbana’s Fall 2022 Alta Moda fashion show — while making it a distinct family affair.

The “Germany’s Next Top Model” host posed for an Instagram Reel during the four-day occasion with her daughter, Leni. During the event, Klum wore a black lace jumpsuit with a bustier-like bodice and long legs, covered in geometric swirls of multicolored crystals. Completing her hand-sewn outfit were gem-shaped drop earrings, as well as a black patent quilted handbag accented with matching crystals. The model’s daughter, Leni, coordinated in a complementary sheer dress — which included similarly eye-catching crystal patterns.

When it came to shoes, Klum opted for a matching set of heels. The “America’s Got Talent” host’s ensemble was complete with black sandals that included toe and ankle straps embellished with multicolored crystals, coordinating smoothly with her outfit. Though Klum’s heels weren’t fully visible, they likely encompassed a stiletto silhouette totaling 4-5 inches in height. Whatever its exact silhouette, the matching style instantly created a monochrome appearance steeped in glitz and glamour.

Dolce and Gabbana’s Fall 2022 Alta Moda collection celebrated the brand’s 10th anniversary of its Alta Mood couture line, originally launched in 2012. The four-day event, held in Sicily, included a concert, beachside dinner and fireworks. The 106-look collection itself, held in the city’s historic Duomo Square, was presented with a reenactment of the Pietro Mascagni opera “Cavalliera Rusticana.” The show also featured a star-studded front row, which included Mariah Carey, Ciara, Helen Mirren, Drew Barrymore and more.

Discover Dolce and Gabbana’s Spring 2023 menswear collection in the gallery.