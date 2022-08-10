Heidi Klum Embraces the Barbiecore Trend in Hot Pink Silk Minidress & Matching Sandals for ‘America’s Got Talent’

Heidi Klum popped in pink on the red carpet for the season 17 live show of “America’s Got Talent” on Sunday night.

While arriving at the Sheraton Pasadena Hotel for the occasion, the “Germany’s Next Topmodel” host posed with co-host Sofia Vergara in a hot pink minidress. Featuring an asymmetric neckline with one dramatically bunched sleeve, Klum only paired her look with a set of sparkling pink and green drop earrings — allowing the vibrant hues to take center stage. Vergara took a similar route, arriving in a magenta leather dress with a crystal-covered bodice and silver sandals.

Heidi Klum attends the ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 17 live show at the Sheraton Pasadena Hotel in Pasadena, Calif. on Aug. 9, 2022. CREDIT: ktla@broadimage, Broadimage Entertainment / MEGA

Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara attend the ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 17 live show at the Sheraton Pasadena Hotel in Pasadena, Calif. on Aug. 9, 2022. CREDIT: ktla@broadimage, Broadimage Entertainment / MEGA

Adding a slick finish to Klum’s look were a set of heeled sandals. The punchy fuchsia pair included leather ankle and toe straps atop rounded soles, as well as stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height. The style added a monochrome finish to Klum’s look, while staying on-theme with her pink attire.

Heidi Klum attends the ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 17 live show at the Sheraton Pasadena Hotel in Pasadena, Calif. on Aug. 9, 2022. CREDIT: ktla@broadimage, Broadimage Entertainment / MEGA

The “Making the Cut” host’s recent shoe lineup has included sleek boots and sandals from brands like Valentino, Dries Van Noten, R13 and The Row. When hitting the red carpet and events circuit, she’s also been seen in bold pumps and mules from Gianvito Rossi, The Attico, Femme LA and more top brands. However, her career extends far beyond wearing fashionable shoes; Klum began her career modeling for Victoria’s Secret, Sports Illustrated and Givenchy, and has even founded her own lines of intimates, swimwear, perfumes and clothing with German grocery store Lidl.

