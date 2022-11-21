Heidi Klum Romantically Suits Up in Lace Blazer & Heels for Elton John’s Final U.S. Stop of ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ Tour

Heidi Klum brought sultry romance to Elton John’s final farewell tour at the Los Angeles Dodgers Stadium last night.

The “Germany’s Next Top Model” host arrived with her husband Tom Kaulitz for the occasion during John’s final “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” performance in the United States. She wore a lace suit by Moschino. The attire featured a black blazer and matching trousers, each featuring both sheer and sparkly panels crafted from swirling lace. Finishing Klum’s ensemble was a similarly paneled satin top and thin rings, as well as layered delicate bracelets.

Heidi Klum attends Disney+’s “Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium” Yellow Brick Road event at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Nov. 20, 2022. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

When it came to shoes, Klum appeared to wear a set of black heels. Though the style was not fully visible beneath her suit’s long trousers, the model’s pair appeared to be close-toed and in a similar hue as her suit. It’s possible the pair featured a pump or boot shape, likely with thick soles — a go-to silhouette for Klum this year on the red carpet.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz attend Disney+’s “Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium” Yellow Brick Road event at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Nov. 20, 2022. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Elton John’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour completed its final North American stop at Dodger Stadium on Nov. 20 — the same stadium he historically performed at in 1975. The evening featured John performing numerous hits across his decades-long career — as well as appearances by Brandi Carlile, Dua Lipa and Kiki Dee. The occasion was globally live-streamed on Disney+ as “Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium,” and featured numerous star guests in the audience including Heidi Klum, Neil Patrick Harris, JoJo Siwa, Jenna Dewan and Paul McCartney.

