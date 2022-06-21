Heidi Klum Blooms in Purple Floral Suit and Gold-Dipped Sandals for ‘AGT’ Press

Heidi Klum went the springy route while making the rounds for “America’s Got Talent” press, tackling interviews in style in an Instagram post shared today.

While behind the scenes, the “Germany’s Next Top Model” host snapped a mirror selfie video on Instagram in a floral suit from Dolce and Gabbana. The two-piece white set featured an allover print of pink and purple wisteria. The floral pair notably included a double-breasted blazer, complete with sharp lapels, buttons and two front pockets with dark purple piping. Klum’s look occasionally featured pale pink cat-eye sunglasses, a thin pink bangle bracelet and several gold and bejeweled rings as well.

Adding a slick finish to Klum’s look were a set of metallic platform sandals. The gold pair featured toe and ankle straps, as well as thin platform soles and stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height. The pair brought her ensemble a glamorous finish while remaining versatile and dramatic.

This isn’t Klum’s first foray into florals this season; she was also spotted in a set of printed D&G pajamas with thong sandals while at the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco with husband Tom Kaulitz as well.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz attend the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco in Monte Carlo on May 29, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

The “Making the Cut” host’s recent shoe lineup has included sleek boots and sandals from brands like Valentino, Dries Van Noten, R13 and The Row. When hitting the red carpet and events circuit, she’s also been seen in bold pumps and mules from Gianvito Rossi, The Attico, Femme LA and more top brands. However, her career extends far beyond wearing fashionable shoes; Klum began her career modeling for Victoria’s Secret, Sports Illustrated and Givenchy, and has even founded her own lines of intimates, swimwear, perfumes and clothing with German grocery store Lidl.

