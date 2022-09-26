Halsey Sharpens Up in Chain-Strap Tube Dress & Satin Boots at iHeartRadio Music Festival

Halsey gave her edgy personal style a mature makeover at the iHeartRadio Music Festival.

While arriving at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the Grammy Award-winning musician hit the red carpet in a black tube dress. The number featured a gathered strapless bodice held with a single silver chain strap, finished with a mini-length sheer-trimmed skirt. Halsey accessorized the simple piece with chunky rings and thin silver drop earrings.

Halsey arrives at the iHeartRadio Music Festival 2022 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sept. 24, 2022. CREDIT: David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

When it came to footwear, the “Be Kind” singer completed her ensemble with a set of matching boots. Her black style featured pointed toes with satin uppers, as well as allover ruching for an elegant burst of texture. The pair was complete with thin 3-4-inch stiletto heels, giving Halsey’s outfit a monochrome finish with a slick twist.

A closer look at Halsey’s boots. CREDIT: David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Halsey arrives at the iHeartRadio Music Festival 2022 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sept. 24, 2022. CREDIT: David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

During her performance onstage, the musician returned to her grungier style, singing in a black crop top and matching cargo pants.

Halsey performs at the iHeartRadio Music Festival 2022 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sept. 24, 2022. CREDIT: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

The iHeartRadio Music Festival 2022 was held in Las Vegas from Friday, Sept. 23 – Saturday, Sept. 24. The two-day event at T-Mobile Arena celebrated established and emerging musical artists with both daytime and evening lineups, sponsored by Famous Footwear, Capital One, M&M’s and more. The festival’s main headliners included Megan Thee Stallion, Avril Lavigne, Diplo, Halsey, Lionel Richie, LL Cool J, Maren Morris, Pitbull and Black Eyed Peas. Additional performers included Chloe Bailey, Willow Smith, Diddy, Latto, Lauv, Big Time Rush and Five Seconds of Summer.

