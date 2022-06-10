Halsey Goes Grunge in Lingerie Crop Top, Baggy Leather Pants and Sporty Sneakers in NYC

Halsey took a grungy new approach to off-duty dressing while in New York City on Thursday.

The “Him & I” singer left her hotel in Manhattan wearing a pair of black leather wide-leg pants. The pair’s texture was contrasted with her top: a fuchsia silk crop top with spaghetti straps and a deep neckline. Adding a feminine edge to the piece’s neckline and hem was floral black lace trim, giving it a sultry yet romantic appearance.

Halsey finished her edgy outfit with dark sunglasses, a long silver cross pendant necklace and hoop earrings.

Halsey leaves her hotel in New York City on June 9, 2022. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

When it came to shoes, the Grammy Award-winning singer went casual in a pair of Nike Dunks. Her contrasting black and white Nike pair featured perforated toes and a lace-up silhouette, complete with leather uppers. The pair was finished with flat white soles, giving her outfit a nonchalant, sporty finish.

Sneakers like Halsey’s are ideal for everyday wear, with flat soles that provide ease and a casual silhouette that brings any outfit a relaxed appearance. Contrastingly colored pairs like the singer’s have grown in popularity as well, with the style emerging from brands including Sorel, Madewell and Puma. Aside from Halsey, stars including Hailey Bieber, Tayshia Adams and Ashley Benson have also boosted outfits with sleek Nike, Adidas x Ivy Park and Saint Laurent sneakers in recent weeks as well.

The singer’s no stranger to sharp sneakers, wearing numerous pairs over the years.

Halsey and Alev Aydin attend the game between the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Lakers, Oct. 31. CREDIT: London Entertainment/Splash News

