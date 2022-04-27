Halle Berry Plunges Into Platinum-Hot Disco Jumpsuit & Hidden Platforms

Halle Berry took an enthusiastic approach to disco dressing this week — thanks to a standout jumpsuit.

The “Bruised” star donned an Amen jumpsuit while overlooking the ocean, posing in it for a series of photos on Instagram. Styled by Lindsay Flores, the platinum one-piece featured long legs and sleeves with a draped waistline and daring plunging neckline. The entire piece was covered in eye-catching strings of metallic square-shaped sequins, creating a moment packed with head-to-toe glamour. Completing Berry’s ensemble were thin gold Mara Paris orbiting hoop earrings, plus a diamond and cross pendant necklace and sculpted rings by Italian designer Pasquale Bruni.

“Life ain’t always perfect but this damn jumpsuit is,” Berry captioned her photos — which elicited enthusiastic responses like “Hot” and “Well damn” from numerous stars, including Vanessa Hudgens, Gabrielle Union, Jamie Foxx and Questlove.

For footwear, the “Monster’s Ball” actress appeared to wear a pair of metallic gold platform heels. Though her pant legs covered the pair, they appeared to feature thick front soles. Given the current trending styles of platform sandals and pumps, it’s likely Berry’s pair featured block or stiletto heels totaling between 4-6 inches in height. Regardless of its silhouette, the shoes brought out the gold undertones in her jumpsuit while smoothly coordinating with her jewelry.

Platform footwear is literally on the rise during the current high heel renaissance, due to their supportive soles and instant height boost. Trending pairs often include upper straps for added security, as well as towering heels — as seen in new styles by Larroude, Paris Texas and Sam Edelman. Aside from Berry, stars like Elisabeth Moss, Jennifer Lopez and Ariana Grande have also stepped into Schutz, Aquazzura and Saint Laurent platform heels in recent weeks.

Berry herself is no stranger to a slick set of heels, stepping out in crystal-accented Maya Lakis satin mules with a black Philosophy by Lorenzo Serafini bubble minidress for the “Moonfall” premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre in January.

Halle Berry at the premiere of ‘Moonfall’ held at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 31, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

When it comes to shoes, the “Perfect Stranger” star often wears high-heeled sandals in platform or stiletto silhouettes on the red carpet, hailing from top brands like Jimmy Choo, Sophia Webster and Stella Luna. Pointed-toe pumps from Christian Louboutin have also been a revolving part of her shoe rotation over the years. When off-duty, Berry can regularly be spotted in Adidas and Under Armour sneakers, as well as Nike slides.

Discover more of Berry’s sleek shoe evolution in the gallery.