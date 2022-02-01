Hailey Bieber Gets Edgy in Plunging Red-Hot Cutout Catsuit and Slingback Pumps for ‘WSJ Magazine’ Cover

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Hailey Bieber posed in daring style for the Spring 2022 cover of “WSJ. Magazine.”

For her latest covergirl moment, shot by Angelo Pennetta, Bieber wore a plunging red catsuit from Saint Laurent’s Spring 2022 collection. Matching the cover’s backdrop, Bieber’s one-piece number featured a plunging neckline, as well as angular side and front cutouts. The bold piece was paired with punchy blue eyeshadow and a slick black manicure, marking an edgy new look for Bieber.

When it came to footwear, the founder of Rhode—Bieber’s debut skincare brand, which she discusses in the accompanying article as its Creative of Everything—wore a pair of slingback pumps. The square-toed style, hailing from the same Saint Laurent collection, featured black patent leather uppers. The style also included large silver buckles and stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, giving her look a slick allure.

A model wears a black bodysuit and buckled slingback pumps at Saint Laurent’s Spring 2022 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week. CREDIT: Courtesy of Saint Laurent

However, the daring catsuit and heels weren’t Bieber’s only standout looks in the magazine’s Spring Fashion Issue. The model also wore matching plaid and houndstooth suiting, tops and short shorts, as well as a neon cutout minidress, by Valentino, Gucci and Michael Kors. Her footwear also spanned a range of styles, including Gucci platform sandals and J.M. Weston loafers. Her full cover story can be read at WSJ.com.

Slingback heels like Bieber’s are a versatile year-round wardrobe staple. The pair’s longevity comes from its’ sharp silhouette, as well as sleek and supportive slingback straps. Most pairs feature stiletto heels, like new styles by Miu Miu, Gianvito Rossi and Jennifer Chamandi. In addition to Bieber, stars like Rihanna, Chiara Ferragni and Jill Biden have worn slingbacks by Prada, The Attico and Dior in recent weeks.

Bieber has been a darling of the fashion industry for quite some time, appearing in campaigns for brands like Guess, Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger and Zadig & Voltaire. The media personality also starred in Levi’s summer ’20 campaign with Jaden Smith, joining the brand to celebrate its annual 501 Day event in 2021. Previously, in 2016, Baldwin starred in Ugg’s Classic Street Collection campaign as well.

The star’s shoe closet includes an eclectic mix of streetwear sneakers and sleek heels. Aside from Superga sneakers, which Bieber’s been an ambassador for since May, she also wears kicks by Nike, Chanel and Balenciaga. On the more formal front, the model favors embellished heels from Tabitha Simmons, Jimmy Choo and Amina Muaddi, among other top brands.

