Hailey Bieber Suits Up for Tiffany & Co. in Sparkling Diamonds & Slick Heels for New ‘T’ Campaign

Hailey Bieber made a triumphant return to modeling this week, appearing as the newest face of Tiffany & Co.’s Tiffany T collection. The occasion marks the star’s debut as a Tiffany campaign star, following her appointment as the luxury jewelry brand’s house ambassador last October.

In the brand’s latest campaign, Bieber poses in numerous sharp ensembles. The first includes a classic long-sleeved black dress, given a sleek update with a plunging neckline and pointed lapels. The second features a chic gray wool suit with a matching belt, cinched atop a white top and classic black pointed-toe pumps. Bieber’s final look combines these two formal and relaxed aesthetics: a white T-shirt, tucked into a light pink satin miniskirt with a dramatic angular train.

Hailey Bieber stars in Tiffany & Co.’s new Tiffany T campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.

Accenting the model’s attire in the campaign are numerous polished T pieces in a sharp palette of gold, silver and rose gold, inspired by the brand and Charles Lewis Tiffany’s own values of simplicity, strength and modernity. All of Bieber’s ensembles feature the line’s sleek rings and bangles, as well as stud and hoop earrings, pendant and collar necklaces — each styled in various layered stacks to emphasize their versatility. Of course, it wouldn’t be Tiffany’s without a sprinkling of elegant glamour — in this case, jewelry glittering with eye-catching pavé diamonds.

“I have special memories of the women I admire wearing Tiffany & Co. jewelry,” said Bieber in a statement. “It’s a real honor to join that legacy as the face of the T Collection.”

Bieber’s starring role for Tiffany’s also stems from her own positioning as a longtime fixture in the fashion world — plus her ability to embrace nonchalantly effortless style.

“A modern-day style icon, Hailey Bieber embodies the powerful spirit of the T Collection,” said Alexandre Arnault, Tiffany & Co.’s Executive Vice President of Product and Communication, in a statement.

The new T collection, which retails from $3,500—$6,800, is now live on Tiffany & Co.’s website. Additional styles will launch later this September, as well as in early 2023.

Bieber has been a darling of the fashion industry for quite some time, appearing in campaigns for Guess, Levi’s, Ugg, Ralph Lauren and Zadig & Voltaire, among other top brands. The star’s shoe closet includes an eclectic mix of streetwear sneakers and sleek heels. She also wears kicks by Superga, Nike, Chanel and Off-White. On the more formal front, the model favors embellished pumps and sandals from Tabitha Simmons, Jimmy Choo and Amina Muaddi, among other top brands.

