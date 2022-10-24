Hailey Bieber Straps Into Lacy Lingerie, Hosiery & Wedged Pumps for Doja Cat’s 27th Birthday Party

Hailey Bieber took a sultry approach to party dressing this week while celebrating Doja Cat’s 27th birthday.
Arriving to the festive costume party occasion in Los Angeles, Bieber wore a black silky slip dress by Victoria’s Secret. Her ensemble, which featured a sheer texture and lace paneling over black briefs, was a custom design by the iconic lingerie brand; the moment was truly full-circle, as Bieber was cemented as a member of its VS Collective, AKA today’s Victoria’s Secret Angels, just over a year ago.
Completing her outfit were sheer hosiery stay-ups trimmed with lace, as well as a velvety black cape and thin silk garters. Bieber also layered her ensemble with a black floral lace mask and triple-stranded pearl necklace by Vivienne Westwood, emphasizing its sleek romance.
When it came to footwear, the Tiffany & Co. ambassador completed her ensemble with a set of slick black pumps. Her pointed-toe style featured triangular patent leather uppers, complete with curved counters. Finishing the glossy set were inverted heels, creating an angled appearance and totaling at least 4 inches tall to create a streamlined height boost.
Bieber has been a darling of the fashion industry for quite some time, appearing in campaigns for Guess, Levi’s, Ugg, Ralph Lauren and Zadig & Voltaire, among other top brands. The star’s shoe closet includes an eclectic mix of streetwear sneakers and sleek heels. She also wears kicks by Superga, Nike, Chanel and Off-White. On the more formal front, the model favors embellished pumps and sandals from Tabitha Simmons, Jimmy Choo and Amina Muaddi, among other top brands.