Hailey Bieber Straps Into Lacy Lingerie, Hosiery & Wedged Pumps for Doja Cat’s 27th Birthday Party

Hailey Bieber took a sultry approach to party dressing this week while celebrating Doja Cat’s 27th birthday.

Arriving to the festive costume party occasion in Los Angeles, Bieber wore a black silky slip dress by Victoria’s Secret. Her ensemble, which featured a sheer texture and lace paneling over black briefs, was a custom design by the iconic lingerie brand; the moment was truly full-circle, as Bieber was cemented as a member of its VS Collective, AKA today’s Victoria’s Secret Angels, just over a year ago.

Completing her outfit were sheer hosiery stay-ups trimmed with lace, as well as a velvety black cape and thin silk garters. Bieber also layered her ensemble with a black floral lace mask and triple-stranded pearl necklace by Vivienne Westwood, emphasizing its sleek romance.

Hailey Bieber arrives to Doja Cat’s 27th birthday party in Los Angeles, Calif. on Oct. 22, 2022. CREDIT: BACKGRID

When it came to footwear, the Tiffany & Co. ambassador completed her ensemble with a set of slick black pumps. Her pointed-toe style featured triangular patent leather uppers, complete with curved counters. Finishing the glossy set were inverted heels, creating an angled appearance and totaling at least 4 inches tall to create a streamlined height boost.

A closer look at Bieber’s pumps. CREDIT: BACKGRID

Bieber has been a darling of the fashion industry for quite some time, appearing in campaigns for Guess, Levi’s, Ugg, Ralph Lauren and Zadig & Voltaire, among other top brands. The star’s shoe closet includes an eclectic mix of streetwear sneakers and sleek heels. She also wears kicks by Superga, Nike, Chanel and Off-White. On the more formal front, the model favors embellished pumps and sandals from Tabitha Simmons, Jimmy Choo and Amina Muaddi, among other top brands.

Discover the gallery to see Bieber’s shoe style evolution over the years.