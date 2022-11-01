Hailee Steinfeld Poses in Grommet-Strap Jacket & Sky-High Louboutin Stilettos for Halloween

Hailee Steinfeld celebrated Halloween in slick style this year — with a fashion-forward twist.

The “Dickinson” actress snapped a mirror selfie at home on Instagram, wearing a deep red cropped jacket and skirt by Rakoh. Styled by the 2021 FNAA’s Style Influencer of the Year winner Law Roach, her jacket featured pointed lapels with a cropped silhouette and numerous red and black grommet-studded straps, layered over a cropped maroon polo shirt. The piece’s matching skirt featured a tiered hem, split from the rest of the piece with silver lacing. Steinfeld’s ensemble was completed with silver drop earrings.

When it came to footwear, Roach kept the “Love Myself” singer’s shoes classic and slick with a set of glossy pumps by Christian Louboutin — who will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 FNAA’s later this month. Her black leather style included triangular toes, as well as thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height. The sleek set was complete, of course, with Louboutin’s signature glossy red soles — creating a head-to-toe monochromatic moment in the process.

However, this isn’t the first occasion Steinfeld has worn slick pumps as of late. Earlier this summer, the actress wore a pointed white leather set to the launch party for Herve Leggier and Law Roach’s resort 2023 collection collaboration in Los Angeles.

Hailee Steinfeld at the Herve Leger X Law Roach RE23 Launch Event at Citizen News on June 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for WWD

Steinfeld often wears pointed-toe pumps, strappy or platform sandals in a range of colors and finishes on the red carpet. These typically hail from top brands like Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and The Attico. Her off-duty looks usually include pointed-toe or combat boots from labels like R13, Piferi Merlin and Wandler. For extremely casual moments, she can also be spotted in Ugg slippers and Nike sneakers.

