Gwen Stefani Blooms in Head-to-Toe Floral Look With Stiletto-Heeled Leggings on ‘The Voice’

Gwen Stefani was in full bloom for the newest episode of “The Voice,” which aired yesterday on NBC.

The Grammy Award-winning singer made a statement in her latest ensemble, hailing from British design darling Richard Quinn. Her outfit featured Quinn’s signature vintage-inspired allover florals — this time, in a palette of violet, green, black and white — across a velvety peplum top and matching leggings. The top gained added slingers from a bodycon fit, as well as a cinched knotted bodice and long glove-armed sleeves, creating a head-to-toe monochrome appearance.

Gwen Stefani attends the live semifinal episode of “The Voice.” CREDIT: Chris Haston/NBC

Blake Shelton, John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Camila Cabello attend the live semifinal episode of “The Voice.” CREDIT: Trae Patton/NBC

Stefani’s pants actually served as the base for her garden-worthy ensemble. For footwear, the “Make Me Like You” singer‘s Quinn leggings were finished with a set of pointed-toe pumps with thin 4-inch stiletto heels. The style smoothly finished Stefani’s ensemble, further providing the illusion of her outfit being a singular piece.

Gwen Stefani attends the live semifinal episode of “The Voice.” CREDIT: Trae Patton/NBC

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton attend the live semifinal episode of “The Voice.” CREDIT: Trae Patton/NBC

The pointed-toe pair seemingly merged the silhouette of pumps with high-heeled boots, forming the latest iteration of “pantaboots” — one of the year’s most popular shoe trends, marrying the silhouettes of said footwear with leggings, tights or trousers, to create streamlined 2-in-1 bottoms. Similar styles have also been released from numerous brands over the last year and a half; Quinn has been a key player in the trend, in addition to labels including Balenciaga, Saint Laurent, Diesel and Jeffrey Campbell.

Gwen Stefani attends the live semifinal episode of “The Voice.” CREDIT: Trae Patton/NBC

When it comes to shoes, Stefani’s footwear complements her edgy, glamorous and eclectic personal style. For the red carpet and special occasions, the “Orange County Girl” singer often dons sparkly and embellished pumps and boots from top brands like Le Silla, Paris Texas and Casadei. She can frequently be seen in embroidered and fringed boots while off-duty, hailing from Frye, DSquared2 and Calvin Klein. For more casual moments, the musician also dons comfy footwear including Vans sneakers and Crocs clogs.

