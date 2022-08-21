Gwen Stefani Does the Viral ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ Photo Trend in ’80s-Era Crop Top, Cargo Pants & Sharp Boots

Gwen Stefani shared a look back on her teenage years this week — and did so in style.

The Grammy Award-winning singer took to Instagram to share her entry in the “Teenage Dirtbag” trend — a new Instagram and TikTok video trend, where individuals share a slideshow of embarrassing or awkward photos of their teenage selves to the tune of Wheatus’ 2000 song, “Teenage Dirtbag.”

In a new Instagram Reel, prior to sharing photos from her teenage years in the ’80s, Stefani posed in a mirror selfie in a two-piece olive green cargo pants and a matching cropped bomber jacket, each accented with pockets and silver zippers. A webbing belt, hot pink bralette and layered gold jewelry finished her ensemble.

Stefani is the latest celebrity to join the trend; videos have also been previously shared by stars including Paris Hilton, Kristin Cavallari, Joe Jonas and Charli XCX.

For footwear, the “Make Me Like You” singer opted for a set of pointed white boots. Featuring leather uppers and triangular toes, the set added a playful and retro finish to her outfit. Though they weren’t fully visible, the set likely included stiletto or block heels — similarly to past pairs Stefani’s worn from brands including Alexandre Vauthier, Femme LA and Le Silla.

This isn’t Stefani’s first bold boot moment this month, either; throughout August, she’s teased her return — along with John Legend, Blake Shelton and new coach Camila Cabello — to NBC’s “The Voice,” which premieres its new season on September 19. In promos for the show, she’s been spotted in white stiletto-heeled boots and a sparkly pink minidress.

When it comes to shoes, Stefani’s footwear complements her edgy, glamorous and eclectic personal style. For the red carpet and special occasions, the “Orange County Girl” singer often dons sparkly and embellished pumps and boots from top brands like Le Silla, Paris Texas and Casadei. She can frequently be seen in embroidered and fringed boots while off-duty, hailing from Frye, DSquared2 and Calvin Klein. For more casual moments, the musician also dons comfy footwear including Vans sneakers and Crocs clogs.

