Gwen Stefani Dances in ‘Light My Fire’ Video in Fishnet Stockings, Lace-Up Dress & Hidden Heels in

Gwen Stefani took the chance to dance with Shenseea and Sean Paul in the latter’s latest music video, “Light My Fire.”

For the occasion, the “Hollaback Girl” singer danced in a black long-sleeved fishnet top layered over a yellow and green minidress. The strapless piece included a front bodice laced up with black ties, creating a sleek cutout silhouette. Adding to her outfit’s allure was a set of thigh-high black fishnet stockings, as well as layered gold rings, bracelets and necklaces — plus a set of hoop earrings.

You can watch Stefani sing in the music video on YouTube:

Though her shoes weren’t visible, the No Doubt musician likely wore a pair of boots in a knee-high or ankle silhouette — as she’s previously donned in music videos and onstage while performing over the years.

Stefani’s no stranger to sharp boots, slipping into pairs ranging from combat to puffer silhouettes in recent months. In fact, she even donned thigh-high patent leather and Western-style pairs on Instagram while shooting the latest campaign for her beauty brand, GXVE Beauty.

When it comes to shoes, the “Orange County Girl” singer’s footwear complements her edgy, glamorous and eclectic personal style. For the red carpet and special occasions, Stefani often dons sparkly and embellished pumps and boots from top brands like Le Silla, Paris Texas and Casadei. She can frequently be seen in embroidered and fringed boots while off-duty, hailing from Frye, DSquared2 and Calvin Klein. For more casual moments, the musician also dons comfy footwear including Vans sneakers and Crocs clogs.

