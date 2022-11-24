Gwen Stefani Has a ‘Bejeweled’ Moment in Crystal Bra, Jacket and Platform Boots

Gwen Stefani gave her signature punk glamour a Taylor Swift-worthy twist this week.

The Grammy Award-winning singer took to social media to share a new Instagram Reel: a compilation of dancing videos and behind-the-scenes clips from “The Voice,” set to Taylor Swift’s new hit song “Bejeweled.” For the occasion, Stefani donned a pair of black high-waisted fishnet tights beneath a set of dark blue cuffed jeans. The set was paired with a crystal-lined bra top coated in shining mirrored accents, as well as a glistening green and silver sequin and crystal-embellished jacket.

Checkerboard-printed nails, as well as layered rings and stud earrings, finished Stefani’s ensemble. For footwear, the “Make Me Like You” singer opted for a set of towering platform boots to finish her outfit. Though they were mostly hidden beneath her jeans’ long legs, the style appeared to include black leather uppers with closed toes and thick platform soles, as well as equally thick block heels totaling at least 5 inches in height.

However, this isn’t her only bold boot moment this month. Previously, Stefani posed ahead of another “Voice” episode in a leopard-printed blouse and yellow pants, complete with stiletto-heeled leather booties.

When it comes to shoes, Stefani’s footwear complements her edgy, glamorous and eclectic personal style. For the red carpet and special occasions, the “Orange County Girl” singer often dons sparkly and embellished pumps and boots from top brands like Le Silla, Paris Texas and Casadei. She can frequently be seen in embroidered and fringed boots while off-duty, hailing from Frye, DSquared2 and Calvin Klein. For more casual moments, the musician also dons comfy footwear including Vans sneakers and Crocs clogs.

