Gwen Stefani Goes Retro for Gxve in Checkerboard Crop Top, Miniskirt & 6-Inch Platform Heels

Gwen Stefani checked out — literally — for her latest Gxve venture.

While posing during a photoshoot for her namesake beauty brand, as seen on Instagram, the Grammy Award-winning singer slipped on a miniskirt and long-sleeved crop top in a black and purple-pink checkerboard print. Her outfit gained a whimsical ledge, however, from a black fishnet top, tights and thin black rubber cords wrapped around her hands. Large black teardrop-shaped post earrings and layered silver necklaces completed Stefani’s outfit with a retro finish.

Completing the “Make Me Like You” singer‘s ensemble was a pair of towering platform booties. The black patent leather set included calf-high uppers with thick platform soles, complete with towering stiletto heels totaling at least 6 inches in height. The sky-high set gave Stefani’s outfit a sleek height boost, with an added edge from thin cinched front laces.

However, this isn’t Stefani’s only bold style moment this month. Earlier in December, she donned a sparkling red crystal-coated jumpsuit, jacket and over-the-knee boots from designer Vrettos Vrettakos for the two-part season 22 finale of “The Voice.”

When it comes to shoes, Stefani’s footwear complements her edgy, glamorous and eclectic personal style. For the red carpet and special occasions, the “Orange County Girl” singer often dons sparkly and embellished pumps and boots from top brands like Le Silla, Paris Texas and Casadei. She can frequently be seen in embroidered and fringed boots while off-duty, hailing from Frye, DSquared2 and Calvin Klein. For more casual moments, the musician also dons comfy footwear including Vans sneakers and Crocs clogs.

