Gwen Stefani Poses Behind-the-Scenes in Short Shorts, Fishnets and Cowboy Boots For GXVE Beauty

Gwen Stefani took to social media to share a behind-the-scenes look at her latest GXVE campaign for Sephora.

The “Hollaback Girl” singer posed on Instagram in black fishnet tights and dark blue denim short shorts, featuring distressed cuffs for a grungy edge. Paired with the punk pieces was a white, beige and black fuzzy jacket, shrugged off the shoulders to reveal a red bikini top and layered gold necklaces for a free-spirited touch. Layered gold bangles and rings, a red-tipped ponytail and Stefani’s signature red lipstick finished her look — a “fit check,” as she aptly titled the imagery in her post’s caption.

For footwear, the No Doubt musician slipped on a pair of brown leather Western boots with curved shafts and traditional swirling embroidery. Though the pair’s bottoms weren’t visible, it’s likely they included a pointed silhouette with Cuban heels. They weren’t the only sharp shoes Stefani donned, however; she also snapped a mirror selfie in a set of black latex thigh-high boots with daring stiletto heels, paired with the same fishnets, black fringed shorts, a sheer-paneled bralette and leather-accented jacket.

Cowboy boots have expanded in popularity in recent months, due to a return to nostalgic style and their comfort factor. Styles with pointed or steel-tipped toes, as well as the pair’s angular soles, embroidered uppers and Cuban heels, have become especially popular — as seen in new styles from brands including Tecovas, Anine Bing and Jeffrey Campbell. Aside from Stefani, stars including Kristin Cavallari, Emily Ratajkowski and Jennifer Lopez have also worn Western-inspired Isabel Marant, Zara and Ralph Lauren boots in recent weeks.

Stefani’s no stranger to sharp boots, slipping into pairs ranging from combat to puffer silhouettes in recent months.

Gwen Stefani arrives at Hollywood Bowl Opening Night on June 3, 2022. CREDIT: Craig T. Mathew/Mathew Imaging

When it comes to shoes, the “Orange County Girl” singer’s footwear complements her edgy, glamorous and eclectic personal style. For the red carpet and special occasions, Stefani often dons sparkly and embellished pumps and boots from top brands like Le Silla, Paris Texas and Casadei. She can frequently be seen in embroidered and fringed boots while off-duty, hailing from Frye, DSquared2 and Calvin Klein. For more casual moments, the musician also dons comfy footwear including Vans sneakers and Crocs clogs.

