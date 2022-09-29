Gwen Stefani Revamps Western Glamour in Cargo Pants & White-Hot Boots

Gwen Stefani brought her own take to Western-style on social media — with slick boots to match.

The Grammy Award-winning singer took to Instagram to share her latest mirror selfie, wearing dark olive green cargo pants with zipper accents and a matching webbing belt. Giving the set a further utilitarian element was a cropped jacket, complete with a pointed metal-tipped collar. Finishing Stefani’s ensemble were gold and crystal nameplate necklaces for a dash of personalized glamour — plus, naturally, a bold red lip from her beauty line, GXVE (pronounced “Give”).

“These boots always got me feeling like..” Stefani captioned her post, complete with a cowboy and glitter emojis.

For footwear, the “Make Me Like You” singer opted for a set of pointed white boots. Featuring leather uppers, fringed sides and triangular toes, the set added a playfully Western finish to her outfit. Though they weren’t fully visible, the set likely included stiletto or block heels — similarly to past pairs Stefani’s worn from brands including Alexandre Vauthier, Femme LA and Le Silla.

This isn’t Stefani’s first bold boot moment this month, either; throughout August, she’s teased her return — along with John Legend, Blake Shelton and new coach Camila Cabello — to NBC’s “The Voice,” which premiered its new season this month. In promos for the show, she’s been spotted in white stiletto-heeled boots and neon pink Valentino boots as well.

When it comes to shoes, Stefani’s footwear complements her edgy, glamorous and eclectic personal style. For the red carpet and special occasions, the “Orange County Girl” singer often dons sparkly and embellished pumps and boots from top brands like Le Silla, Paris Texas and Casadei. She can frequently be seen in embroidered and fringed boots while off-duty, hailing from Frye, DSquared2 and Calvin Klein. For more casual moments, the musician also dons comfy footwear including Vans sneakers and Crocs clogs.

