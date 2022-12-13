Gwen Stefani Serves Holiday Glamour in Sparkling Dresses & Sharp Heels for ‘The Voice’ Finale

Gwen Stefani brought glitzy holiday style to the stage during the finale of “The Voice,” which aired on Monday night on NBC. The episode was the first part of the show’s two-part finale of its 22nd season, concluding on Tuesday night in a two-hour episode featuring performances by Kelly Clarkson, Maluma and Kane Brown.

Stefani opted for sharp glamour while in the judges’ seat. The Grammy Award-winning singer popped in a ruffled minidress, featuring a deep neckline, ruffled shoulders and long sleeves covered in a black and beige leopard print. A bra top, complete with a smaller scale of the same animal pattern, was layered beneath.

Completing Stefani’s outfit were black tights and heeled leather ankle booties, as well as black enamel and crystal drop earrings.

Related The Real 'White Lotus' Villains Were Tanya's Deathly $52 Betsey Johnson Heels for Jennifer Coolidge's Season 2 Finale Gwen Stefani Plays With Patterns in Swirl Dress, Checkered Cardigan & Houndstooth Boots for 'Gloss Angeles Beauty' Podcast Camila Cabello Takes on Punk Style With Patchwork Plaid Pants & Leather Corset for 'The Voice'

Gwen Stefani attends part 1 of “The Voice” season 22 finale. CREDIT: Trae Patton/NBC

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello and John Legend attend part 1 of “The Voice” season 22 finale. CREDIT: Casey Durkin/NBC

However, this wasn’t her only dynamic outfit of the night. While performing onstage with fellow judges Blake Shelton, John Legend and Camila Cabello, the “Make Me Like You” singer changed into a dynamic silvery sheer gown with a deep neckline and draped hem. The sleek piece gained a glamorous finish from dripping crystal embellishments across its bodice, as well as the beige feathery coat layered atop.

Completing Stefani’s second outfit were layered diamond and pearl necklaces and leaf-shaped diamond drop earrings, as well as pointed pumps with triangular toes and thin stiletto heels.

Gwen Stefani performs onstage with Blake Shelton, John Legend and Camila Cabello during part 1 of “The Voice” season 22 finale. CREDIT: Trae Patton/NBC

Gwen Stefani performs onstage with Blake Shelton, John Legend and Camila Cabello during part 1 of “The Voice” season 22 finale. CREDIT: Trae Patton/NBC

Stefani’s performance included a cover of Nat King Cole’s “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)” with Shelton, Legend and Cabello. You can watch their full performance below on YouTube.

When it comes to shoes, Stefani’s footwear complements her edgy, glamorous and eclectic personal style. For the red carpet and special occasions, the “Orange County Girl” singer often dons sparkly and embellished pumps and boots from top brands like Le Silla, Paris Texas and Casadei. She can frequently be seen in embroidered and fringed boots while off-duty, hailing from Frye, DSquared2 and Calvin Klein. For more casual moments, the musician also dons comfy footwear including Vans sneakers and Crocs clogs.

PHOTOS: Discover Gwen Stefani’s best street style looks over the years in the gallery.