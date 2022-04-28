Gisele Bündchen Returns to Modeling With Power Poses in Leather, Leopard & More for ‘V Magazine’

Gisele Bündchen has returned to modeling — even though she never truly left — for V Magazine. The 41-year-old star is the covergirl for V‘s “Giselerama” issue across five sleek and wildly different covers, ahead of the 2022 Met Gala — which she is rumored to attend on Monday, May 2.

In the summer-themed editorial styled by Gro Curtis, Bündchen poses in a slick leopard-printed Norma Kamali swimsuit over Wolford’s similarly printed “Leo” tights — which currently retail for just $7 (originally $67). Completing her look are striped Alain Mikli sunglasses, spotted Carolina Amato gloves and a tiger-striped Amina Muaddi clutch. Leopard-shaped Cartier cuff bracelets and a collar necklace give her poolside outfit a wild finish.

Elsewhere in the photos by Blair Getz Mezibov, the iconic supermodel wears slick crop tops, minidresses and bodysuits by Chanel and Armani Privé’s archives, paired with gloves by Vex and Atsuko Kudo, Falke tights, and headpieces by Heather Huey and Khia Tullae. All are complete with the same animalistic Cartier jewelry.

In one of the sleekest shots in the editorial, the model channels the ’90s posing with numerous male models dressed like swimmers. For the occasion, she wears a black mesh beaded bodysuit and tights from Dior Haute Couture. The Maria Grazia Chiuri-designed pieces are completed with black latex Atsuko Kudo gloves and a whimsical tulle Philip Treacy hat. Giving her look a sultry finish are daring black leather Jimmy Choo ankle boots, featuring pointed toes and stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height.

According to the magazine’s social media, Bündchen also opens up in an interview to discuss her modeling career and thriving in her 40’s.

“When you’re in your twenties, you try to fit in and you try to belong. When you’re in your forties, you feel more comfortable in your skin,” Bündchen tells the magazine. “I feel like I have only gotten stronger with time, and that’s in all [aspects] of my life.”

Though the rest of the inner editorial remains to be seen, V teased the model’s remaining shoot online.

The new shoot comes after Bündchen publicly left her longtime agency IMG Models in 2021 after 22 years. She previously retired from runway modeling as well in 2015.

Discover Bündchen and Tom Brady’s top red carpet moments in the gallery.