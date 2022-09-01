×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Gigi Hadid Sees Red in Scarlet Corset Top and Air Jordan x Off-White Sneakers at U.S. Open 2022

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
GIGI
Venus Williams
Lindsey Vonn
Gayle King
Jackson and Spike Lee
View Gallery 10 Images

Gigi Hadid took a bold approach to sporting event style while attending the U.S. Open 2022 on Wednesday night. The model was part of a crowd of 29,959 people who watched Serena Williams win her second-round match — the largest crowd during an evening at the U.S. Open of all time.

Arriving with her sister, Bella, at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, the supermodel watched Williams’ winning match in a bright red corset top. Her piece, paired with matching trousers, featured thin straps with a curved front and cutout back. Completing Hadid’s ensemble was a matching Louis Vuitton Pochette clutch bag, as well as a gold chain necklace, delicate huggie earrings and Tejesta’s round yellow gold-framed $225 JPG sunglasses. Her top was notably punctuated with a gold “S”-shaped pin, evidently worn to show support for Williams on the court.

Related

La La Anthony Slips on See-Through Pyramid Heels & Distressed Denim Jeans For U.S. Open With Son Kiyan Anthony

Bella Hadid Embraces Tenniscore in Zipped Sweatshirt and Chunky Sneakers at U.S. Open 2022

Tiger Woods' Girlfriend Erica Herman Commands Attention in Neon Outfit at US Open 2022 for Serena Williams Game

Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, U.S. Open., U.S. Open 2022, tennis, tennis match, tennis tournament, Grand Slam, sneakers, brown sneakers, chunky sneakers, skirt, beige skirt, nylon skirt, windbreaker, tennis-core, white sneakers, clear sneakers, red corset, corset top, red pants, sunglasses
Bella and Gigi Hadid leave for the U.S. Open 2022 at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on Aug. 31, 2022.
CREDIT: MEGA

When it came to footwear, Hadid grounded her outfit in a set of white sneakers from Air Jordan’s collaboration with Off-White. Her now-sold-out $225 style featured white leather uppers with red trim, cream paneled counters and perforated detailing. The style was cinched with black woven laces, as well as a white version of Off-White’s signature zip tie. Completing the pair were cream and translucent gray cracked rubber soles and Michael Jordan’s own signature.

Off-White x Air Jordan 2 Low 'Varsity Red'
Off-White x Air Jordan 2 Low “Varsity Red.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Discover more celebrities at the U.S. Open 2022 in the gallery.

imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad