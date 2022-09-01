Gigi Hadid Sees Red in Scarlet Corset Top and Air Jordan x Off-White Sneakers at U.S. Open 2022

Gigi Hadid took a bold approach to sporting event style while attending the U.S. Open 2022 on Wednesday night. The model was part of a crowd of 29,959 people who watched Serena Williams win her second-round match — the largest crowd during an evening at the U.S. Open of all time.

Arriving with her sister, Bella, at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, the supermodel watched Williams’ winning match in a bright red corset top. Her piece, paired with matching trousers, featured thin straps with a curved front and cutout back. Completing Hadid’s ensemble was a matching Louis Vuitton Pochette clutch bag, as well as a gold chain necklace, delicate huggie earrings and Tejesta’s round yellow gold-framed $225 JPG sunglasses. Her top was notably punctuated with a gold “S”-shaped pin, evidently worn to show support for Williams on the court.

Bella and Gigi Hadid leave for the U.S. Open 2022 at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on Aug. 31, 2022.

When it came to footwear, Hadid grounded her outfit in a set of white sneakers from Air Jordan’s collaboration with Off-White. Her now-sold-out $225 style featured white leather uppers with red trim, cream paneled counters and perforated detailing. The style was cinched with black woven laces, as well as a white version of Off-White’s signature zip tie. Completing the pair were cream and translucent gray cracked rubber soles and Michael Jordan’s own signature.

Off-White x Air Jordan 2 Low "Varsity Red."

Bella and Gigi Hadid cheer during the U.S. Open 2022 at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on Aug. 31, 2022.

During Williams' match, Hadid cheered on the superstar tennis player alongside Bella and her boyfriend Marc Kalman, as well as numerous stars including Zendaya, LaLa Anthony and Tiger Woods.

Bella and Gigi Hadid cheer during the U.S. Open 2022 at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on Aug. 31, 2022.

The U.S. Open is the final 2022 Grand Slam tennis tournament, held at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City. Running from Aug. 29 to Sept. 11, the tournament will air on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Plus. 128 players will be competing in this year's competition, including Serena Williams, Daniil Medvedev, Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek and Anett Kontaveit. The event also draws a range of celebrity guests; so far, this year's has included Queen Latifah, Rebel Wilson , Lindsey Vonn, Hugh Jackman and Zendaya.

