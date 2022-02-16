Gigi Hadid Goes Neutral in Leather Jacket & Lace-Up Boots at Michael Kors’ Fall 2022 Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Gigi Hadid continued her penchant for neutrals while arriving at Michael Kors’ Fall 2022 runway show during New York Fashion Week. Held in Terminal 5, the event featured a star-studded front row that included Blake Lively, Olivia Culpo, Addison Rae, Ariana DeBose and more.

Prior to walking in the show, Hadid arrived in a black leather coach jacket layered over a shearling vest and crop top. The outerwear included a sharp pointed collar, further elevated by contrasting with her white pants. Hadid’s ensemble was finished with a pair of blue fingerless gloves, as well as thin sunglasses.

Gigi Hadid arrives at the Michael Kors Fall 2022 fashion show at Terminal 5 in New York City on Feb. 15, 2022. CREDIT: Ouzounova / SplashNews.com

When it came to shoes, Hadid strapped on a pair of combat boots. Her style featured rounded toes and brown leather uppers, as well as yellow laces. The style’s thick soles also provided a practical element, with calf-high uppers adding greater coverage as well. The pair created a head-to-toe neutral look, while also affirming Hadid’s preparedness for winter.

Gigi Hadid arrives at the Michael Kors Fall 2022 fashion show at Terminal 5 in New York City on Feb. 15, 2022. CREDIT: Ouzounova / SplashNews.com

A closer look at Hadid’s boots. CREDIT: Ouzounova / SplashNews.com

Lace-up boots are one of the sleekest versions of staple fall and winter ankle boots to wear. Most pairs, like Hadid’s, feature thick soles that are both practical and slick. Aide from the model, stars like Nicky Hilton, Whitney Port and Khloe Kardashian have also strapped into boots by Sergio Rossi, Chloé and Gucci in recent weeks. Hadid’s worn numerous pairs herself—and the same style was even spotted on the model earlier this week.

Hadid’s shoe choices typically veer on the casual side. The Maybelline muse frequently wears sneakers by Nike, Puma and Reebok, which she collaborated with on a capsule collection in 2018. Slides are one of her longtime favorites, which she’s worn from brands like Adidas, Ugg and Alexander Wang. However, Hadid’s also known for wearing show-stopping heels, especially pointed-toe pumps, boots, and strappy sandals by Stuart Weitzman, Christian Louboutin and Giuseppe Zanotti for formal occasions.

