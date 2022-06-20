Gigi Hadid Hits NYC in a Crop Top and Khakis with Sharp White Sneakers

Gigi Hadid took to the streets of New York City in minimalist style while strolling along this week.

The supermodel took an afternoon walk in the city’s SoHo neighborhood, wearing a pair of khaki trousers. The preppy pair gained a nonchalant spin when paired with a white crewneck crop top. Hadid layered the pieces to ward off summer winds in a light blue “shacket” — a hybrid between a shirt and a jacket, featuring a faintly thick texture — with a collar and two front pockets. Finishing her look were dark sunglasses, a top knot hairstyle and beige leather top-handle bag by Loro Piana.

Gigi Hadid strolls in SoHo in New York City. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

When it came to shoes, the Versace model went casual in a pair of white sneakers. Her Reebok pair featured layered uppers with monochrome laces, as well as flat rubber soles. Completing the pair were white and green logo-embroidered tongues, adding a faintly retro finish to Hadid’s off-duty outfit.

A closer look at Hadid’s Reebok sneakers. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Sneakers like Hadid’s are a year-round trend due to their ease and versatility. Monochrome styles with suede, canvas and leather uppers are especially popular during the summer months, like new pairs by Converse, Cariuma and Superga. Aside from the model, stars like Kylie Jenner, Vanessa Hudgens and Jisoo have also laced into Nike, Naked Wolfe and Amiri sneakers in recent weeks.

Hadid’s shoe choices typically veer on the casual side. The Maybelline muse frequently wears sneakers by Nike, Puma and Reebok, which she collaborated with on a capsule collection in 2018. Slides are one of her longtime favorites, which she’s worn from brands like Adidas, Ugg and Alexander Wang. However, Hadid’s also known for wearing show-stopping heels, especially pointed-toe pumps, boots, and strappy sandals by Stuart Weitzman, Christian Louboutin and Giuseppe Zanotti for formal occasions.

Check out the gallery to see Gigi Hadid’s best street style looks over the years.