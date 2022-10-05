Gemma Chan Shines in Futuristic Silver Dress & Equestrian Boots for Louis Vuitton’s Spring 2023 Show

Gemma Chan brought futuristic glamour to Louis Vuitton’s spring 2023 fashion show – one of the last during the current Paris Fashion Week season.

Posing outside of the show, the “Crazy Rich Asians” star wore a flared silver Vuitton minidress. Designed by Nicolas Ghesquiere, her ensemble featured a cold-shoulder silhouette with an embossed metallic silver texture, rounded sleeves and thick black piping. Further detailing the look were curved silver, black and copper metallic pieces, mimicking the appearance of wires encircling Chan’s dress — giving it a decidedly futuristic appearance. The star’s outfit was complete with delicate drop earrings and rings.

Gemma Chan attends Louis Vuitton’s spring 2023 show in Paris for Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 4, 2022. CREDIT: Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Chan gave her outfit a chic finish with a set of classic boots — also by Vuitton. The “Don’t Worry Darling” actress‘ ensemble was complete with a knee-high pair of heeled boots crafted from black leather. Her style featured almond-shaped toes, as well as block heels totaling 3-4 inches in height. The set provided a versatile base for Chan’s outfit, giving it an equestrian twist while allowing her dress to take center stage.

A closer look at Chan’s boots. CREDIT: Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Louis Vuitton’s Spring 2023 show served as one of the final shows of Paris Fashion Week. The four-day-long affair featured luxury fashion brands displaying their Spring 2023 collections in runway shows and presentations for both in-person and digital audiences. Vuitton’s show notably featured a star-studded front row, with celebrities including Janet Jackson, Maude Apatow, Lea Seydoux, Deepaki Padukone, Gemma Chan, and Kaitlyn Dever in attendance.

