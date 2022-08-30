Gayle King Models White Zip-Up Dress and Chloé’s Colorful Sustainable Sneakers at the U.S. Open 2022

Gayle King arrives on Day One of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City.

Gayle King took a clean approach to dressing for the U.S. Open — with colorful kicks to match.

While arriving at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center for the tennis tournament on Sunday, the “CBS Mornings” co-host wore a white midi dress. Her zip-up number featured a knee-high front slit for added ventilation, as well as puffed sleeves, a cinched waistline and deep neckline. King accessorized with a round “T”-embossed Telfar clutch, as well as a silver pendant necklace, thin chain and string bracelets on both wrists and a thick blue and silver cuff bracelet.

Gayle King arrives on Day One of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City. CREDIT: Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images

For footwear, King opted for a pop of color with colorful lightweight Chloé sneakers that happened to be ultra-sustainable. The star’s $795 Nama Stitch style featured thick white and black textured soles with stitch-detailed pink, blue, red, yellow and green fabric uppers — all created with 40% recycled materials, including recycled microsuede, thermoplastic elastomer, rubber powder and polyester made from plastic bottles. Completing the set were pink woven laces

“It was one of the first projects that we started at the company, when I arrived (at Chloé),” designer Gabriela Hearst told FN during the shoe’s Spring 2022 launch in February. “When you have a big company, a luxury brand, there are always these volume drivers. You have to change the volume drivers to lower the impact as soon as possible. The beautiful skirt, the merino turtleneck — that all is less in volume. But with the things that you are making tens of thousands of, you reduce those (products) first. Chloé’s Nama Stitch sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bergdorf Goodman

The U.S. Open is the final 2022 Grand Slam tennis tournament, held at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City. Running from Aug. 29 to Sept. 11, the tournament will air on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Plus. 128 players will be competing in this year’s competition, including Serena Williams, Daniil Medvedev, Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek and Anett Kontaveit. The event also draws a range of celebrity guests; so far, this year’s has included Queen Latifah, Rebel Wilson, Lindsey Vonn, Hugh Jackman and Bella Hadid.

