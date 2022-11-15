Garcelle Beauvais Spreads Holiday Cheer in Red Cape, Leather Skirt & Zebra Boots at Kathy Hilton’s Sant and Abel Holiday Party

Garcelle Beauvais was festively dressed to celebrate Kathy Hilton’s new collaboration with Australian sleepwear brand Sant and Abel.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star posed at Hilton’s home in Los Angeles for the occasion, wearing a black leather miniskirt with a draped red cape. Her scarf-like piece featured a wrapped texture, coordinating with Hilton’s own cheerful holiday decor. Beauvais completed her ensemble with a navy blue monogrammed Dior saddle bag, as well as a sparkling cocktail ring.

Garcelle Beauvais attends Kathy Hilton’s launch party for her Sant and Abel holiday collection in Bel Air on Nov. 14, 2022. CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren

When it came to footwear, Beauvais finished her ensemble with a punchy set of boots. Her calf-high set featured white uppers with triangular pointed toes, overlaid with a black zebra print. The pair was complete with thin stiletto heels likely totaling at least 3-4 inches in height, bringing them a sharp height boost with a pop of patterns to boot.

A closer look at Beauvais’ boots. CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren

Garcelle Beauvais attends Kathy Hilton’s launch party for her Sant and Abel holiday collection in Bel Air on Nov. 14, 2022. CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren

Beauvais often wears slick heels for formal occasions and on the red carpet. Her attire frequently includes strappy sandals and pointed-toe pumps, accented with details including studs, slick laces and tonal colors, often hailing from top brands including Christian Louboutin. When off-duty, Beauvais can be spotted in low-top lace-up sneakers from brands including Gucci and Nike.

