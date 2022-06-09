Gal Gadot Shines in Ribbed Ruffled Dress and Sharp Sandals For Tiffany & Co. Party in London

Gal Gadot attends Tiffany & Co.'s "Vision and Virtuosity" exhibit's opening gala at the Saatchi Gallery in London on June 9, 2022.

Gal Gadot brought a daring take to her sharp style while toasting Tiffany & Co.’s latest project, the “Vision and Virtuosity” exhibit, in London. The brand is celebrating its history, legacy and innovation in the jewelry world by displaying over 400 archival pieces — from its new 80-carat Empire Diamond to the original “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” script — in the city’s famed Saatchi Gallery as part of the new project, which opens from June 10 — August 19.

The “Wonder Woman” star posed outside of the exhibit in a sheer knit dress from Givenchy’s Fall 2022 collection, seemingly coordinating with Tiffany’s iconic “Tiffany blue” color. Designed by Matthew Williams, the ribbed mock-neck piece featured elbow-length sleeves, emphasized bust piping and a knee-length skirt ending in tiered flounces with a black underskirt. A slick top knot completed her look.

Finishing Gadot’s ensemble were glistening diamond rings and earrings — naturally, from Tiffany & Co., as she served as the brand’s high jewelry face for its Botanica: Blue Book 2022 collection.

Gal Gadot attends Tiffany & Co.’s “Vision and Virtuosity” exhibit’s opening gala at the Saatchi Gallery in London on June 9, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

When it came to shoes, the “Death on the Nile” star opted for a minimalist set of strappy sandals. Her pair included thin toe, slingback and buckled ankle straps atop thin soles. Completing the set were angled heels totaling at least 3 inches in height, adding a subtle height boost while remaining easy to move in.

A closer look at Gadot’s sandals. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

The Israeli actress fully embraces trendy footwear. Gadot’s recent rotation has featured big-toe sandals, thong sandals and towering pointed-toe pumps by top brands like Miu Miu and Alexandre Birman. On the red carpet, she also dons strappy sandals and pointed-toe pumps by Saint Laurent, Stuart Weitzman and Sergio Rossi, courtesy of stylist Elizabeth Stewart. For more casual occasions, the actress favors sneakers by brands like Reebok and Common Projects.

