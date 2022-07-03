Gabrielle Union Elevates Big-Toe Sandals in Bikini & Skirt With Zaya Wade at the Beach

Gabrielle Union made a relaxed statement while at the beach with her step-daughter, Zaya Wade.

The “Being Mary Jane” star posed against a boardwalk railing with Wade on Instagram, wearing a cream ribbed knit skirt and a brown bikini top. Layered over this was a beige, cream, gray and black knit cardigan, printed with a triangular pattern. Completing Union’s look were red-tinted sunglasses. Wade coordinated with her mom’s outfit in the color scheme, but contrasted it in aesthetics, wearing blue jeans and a beige collared rugby polo shirt with white lace-up combat boots.

“No boundaries,” Union captioned the video of the duo.

Completing Union’s outfit was a brown leather set of big-toe sandals. Her style included wide upper straps with a single circular thong strap designed for her big toe, as well as flat soles. The relaxed pair cemented her ensemble’s breezy air, while also giving it a contemporary finish.

Big-toe sandals have become one of the year’s most controversial sandal trends, though its longevity from last summer seemingly means it’s here to stay. Flat or heeled pairs often include loops or attached cutouts intended for users’ big toes, creating a quirky silhouette that’s a sharper take on the traditional thong sandal. New styles have emerged from a range of brands, including Gia Borghini, Charles & Keith and ATP Atelier. They’ve also caught on among celebrities, as Camila Mendes, Gigi Hadid and Candice Swaenpoel have worn Reike Nen, JW Anderson and Emilio Pucci styles in recent weeks, as well.

This isn’t Union and Wade’s first mother-daughter fashion moment; the duo often coordinates at any opportunity, from wearing sharp suiting to filming viral videos in Prada outfits together.

Union always goes for the bold. The “Breaking In” actress often favors of-the-moment trends, such as thong sandals by Magda Butrym, By Far and Gia Couture’s collaboration with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. She’s also known for wearing strappy sandals and tall boots by top brands including Paris Texas, Tamara Mellon and Tabitha Simmons. While off-duty, Union prefers chunky sneakers by Adidas, Reebok and Nike.

